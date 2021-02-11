8 Sales Travelers Shouldn’t Miss This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Courtesy of Ostrichpillow
Feb 11, 2021
A bonus day off and 15 percent off purchases of $150 at Artifact Uprising? Now’s the time to make that travel photo book you’ve been putting off for ages.
Save up to 50 percent off some of our favorite travel gear for those future trips.
For many Americans, Presidents’ Day means a bonus day each February to put toward travel without having to take any of our precious PTO days. We may still get the holiday off in 2021, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means most of us will be sticking close to home.
Instead of spending an entire weekend in front of Netflix once again, take advantage of Presidents’ Day sales—of which there are many—and replace all your worn-out travel gear. Generally, sales this weekend focus on discounted appliances and mattresses, but we scoured the internet to find the best Presidents’ Day sales—and Valentine’s Day and generic “winter” sales—for travelers.
Whether you’re looking for deals on winter boots before the season ends or a new sustainable suitcase, here are eight sales not to miss.
Save up to 60 percent during L.L. Bean’s End-of-Season Clearance happening right now. If your winter boots are looking worse for wear, men’s and women’s Bean Boots with a waterproof Gore-Tex lining and PrimaLoft insulation are marked down to $129 from $269. Discounts are applied automatically; no promo code required.
During REI’s Winter Clearance Sale, save up to 50 percent on winter jackets, footwear, and more from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, and Matador. The AFAR Approved Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles are currently marked down to $9 from $13, so stock up before they’re gone. No promo code required.
Backcountry’s Winter Yard Sale has discounts up to 50 percent off on brands like the North Face, Arc’teryx, and Sorel now through February 28. If you’ve been looking for a weekender bag that can fit all of your outdoor gear, the North Face Base Camp 50L Duffel is marked down to $84 from $120 in blue, green, and purple. No promo code required.
Did you know that the outdoor gear company has a marketplace for travel-friendly food? (AFAR features editor Katherine LaGrave has even been stocking her at-home pantry with some of the items!) Through February 21, a large selection—including the AFAR Approved “2-Day Camp Meal Kit For Two”—is marked down up to 40 percent. No promo code required.
Ostrichpillow makes some of the best-looking and most comfortable travel pillows out there. On February 15, take 20 percent off Ostrichpillow’s Light and Mini Travel Pillows (as well as its new candle) with code “PRESIDENTSDAY” at checkout.
Through February 15, take 20 percent off orders of $100 or more with code “PICKMEUP20” during sustainable luggage company Paravel’s Pick-Me-Up Sale. We like using the Paravel Weekender for trips close to home now, and we’re eyeing the Aviator Grand Checked Luggage for longer trips abroad.
If one of your lockdown projects is to get your travel memories off your phone and framed or printed in a book, Artifact Uprising is the place to do that. Through February 15, get 15 percent off purchases of $150 or more with code “TELLON15” at checkout.
Ecominded gear and apparel company Coalatree makes the Kachula Adventure Blanket, one of AFAR’s best beach blanket picks. During its Valentine’s Day Sale, which started February 9, you can save 15 percent off site-wide—no promo code necessary.
