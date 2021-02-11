8 Sales Travelers Shouldn’t Miss This Presidents’ Day Weekend

For many Americans, Presidents’ Day means a bonus day each February to put toward travel without having to take any of our precious PTO days. We may still get the holiday off in 2021, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means most of us will be sticking close to home.

Instead of spending an entire weekend in front of Netflix once again, take advantage of Presidents’ Day sales—of which there are many—and replace all your worn-out travel gear. Generally, sales this weekend focus on discounted appliances and mattresses, but we scoured the internet to find the best Presidents’ Day sales—and Valentine’s Day and generic “winter” sales—for travelers.

Whether you’re looking for deals on winter boots before the season ends or a new sustainable suitcase, here are eight sales not to miss.

1. L.L. Bean: Up to 60 percent off

Save up to 60 percent during L.L. Bean’s End-of-Season Clearance happening right now. If your winter boots are looking worse for wear, men’s and women’s Bean Boots with a waterproof Gore-Tex lining and PrimaLoft insulation are marked down to $129 from $269. Discounts are applied automatically; no promo code required.

2. REI: Up to 50 percent off

During REI’s Winter Clearance Sale, save up to 50 percent on winter jackets, footwear, and more from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, and Matador. The AFAR Approved Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles are currently marked down to $9 from $13, so stock up before they’re gone. No promo code required.

3. Backcountry: Up to 50 percent off