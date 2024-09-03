What You Should Know About Traveling While Pregnant

As I approached the customs line at Quito International Airport, I was surprised to spot a separate queue fronted by a sign with an illustration of a pregnant woman. I was only 12 weeks along, so I wasn’t showing yet. But I was feeling the extra 30 pounds of weight I was carrying between my duffel bag and backpack. As my brother and I walked to the empty line, he advised me to push out my belly—just in case. Minutes later, having successfully navigated the special zone, we were stepping into the humid air of Ecuador’s capital city.

Eleven days later, after exploring Quito’s historic district and spending a week cruising the Galápagos Islands, I found myself standing behind at least 100 people in the passport check and security line at Miami International Airport. There was no pregnancy option this time. I wound up run-walking through a quarter mile of terminal to catch my flight, my nausea growing, before I finally flagged down a ride on a shuttle cart.

If you are or have been pregnant, you know: There’s a long list of things that people will tell you you can’t do. “I feel like there is a fear-based culture when it comes to traveling when you’re pregnant,” says Alexis Stein of Alexis Stein Travel & Design, who has three young sons. “I felt more like I didn’t want anything to stop me … I didn’t want to buy into this ‘women have to stay home and stay in bed’ narrative.”

Travel is perfectly safe during pregnancy, as long as you’re feeling good and your doctor signs off. Excursions are typically easiest during the second trimester, when the risk of miscarriage is lower and you haven’t reached the uncomfortable final trimester.

From my experience, it can feel really special to have a secret buddy adventuring with you, whether you’re fat biking on backcountry trails in Banff or learning to make chocolate bars in Panama City. A little planning, though, can help make these journeys all the more enjoyable.

Flying 101 (plus one)

Most airlines allow people to fly until 36 weeks of gestation, though they generally draw the line sooner—closer to 32 weeks—for international travel. (Check with your particular airline to verify.) It’s smart to bring a letter from your doctor stating how far along you are and that you’re cleared to travel. You likely won’t need it, but it’s better to be prepared.

When planning your trip, try to avoid tight connections. It’ll save you stress and give you time to grab a snack and stop by the bathroom. No one carrying a child wants to rush uncomfortably through a terminal. Keep in mind that most travel insurers do not cover trip cancellations or emergency medical needs resulting from a typical pregnancy.

And choose an aisle seat on the flight, so you can easily get up to access the bathroom or move around.

Packing smart

Packing was already the bane of my existence but became more time-consuming the further along in my pregnancy I got. Why? I had to try on all of my outfits to make sure they still fit—a lesson I learned the hard way after showing up at a bachelorette party in Palm Springs with flowy white pants that I couldn’t pull above my thighs.

Also, consider the mobility of the luggage you’re planning to use. While a duffel bag made sense for my cruise, it was difficult to pick up and put down—a reality that would only grow as my belly did. A roller bag will be your best friend.

There are a few items traveling moms recommend adding to that bag: a maternity belly band, which supports your stomach and reduces pressure on your lower back and legs; a supportive pair of sneakers (bonus points if they’re slip-ons); and a travel-size pregnancy pillow in case the hotel options aren’t up to snuff.

And, maybe most important of all, plenty of snacks. Hunger pangs can hit any time, which can lead to nausea and light-headedness. Add protein-rich munchies like nuts and protein bars, plus nausea-reducing ginger chews, to your bag so you always have something to nibble on, whether your flight or train is delayed or the taxi gets stuck in traffic.

Staying healthy

First thing first: Talk to your doctor about your travel plans and any potential health concerns, including vaccinations that may be required, whether malaria is present, and if there is a high risk of contracting foodborne illnesses at your destination. Laura Shunk, president of the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and a mother of two, reevaluated a trip to India during pregnancy because of concerns over access to clean water and food—as well as the lengthy flight time.

Pregnant women are at elevated risk for blood clots, so most doctors will recommend wearing compression socks when flying. Whether you’re in a plane, train, or automobile, get up and move around every hour or so to help keep the blood flowing and loosen up already tight joints and muscles. Easy movements, like a seated figure four, shoulder and neck rolls, and standing calf stretches, can help, too.

Hydration is extra important when you’re pregnant. Bring a refillable water bottle (and flavored hydration packs) everywhere; one with a filter is even better, as you’ll have peace of mind that you’re drinking clean water.

In general, listen to your body. You may need to take a nap or step into a café with air-conditioning while your travel companions finish a tour. That’s OK. This isn’t the time to squeeze every last tourist site into your day.

Most important: If you see a bathroom, use it. You’ll have to go way more often than you think, so take advantage when an opportunity presents itself.

Choosing the where, wisely

The only limitations on where you venture are the ones you set for yourself. But you’ll probably have more fun if you take a few things into consideration:

How remote is your destination?

The farther you are from a city, the harder it may be to access health care should you need it, which can add stress. Knowing where the closest hospital is can ease some of those concerns, as can having an international phone plan so you’re able to call your doctor, if needed.

What are you hoping to do there?

Stein reconsidered a trip to Bhutan because she wouldn’t be in the right physical condition to make the hike up to Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest) Monastery, and that was one of her key reasons for wanting to visit. Is a vacation to France worth it, for example, without the wine and unpasteurized cheese?

Ultimately, you should trust yourself to make the right decisions for you. You can also watch what the locals do, says Terry Ward, a Florida-based travel writer who has two elementary-age sons. Though hot tubs and saunas are generally considered no-no’s during pregnancy here in the United States, Finnish women don’t follow the same rules. So on a trip to Finland during her second trimester, Ward went in the sauna.

“You have to ask yourself what you’re going to be comfortable with,” Stein agrees. “Just because somebody went on safari while pregnant doesn’t mean everyone should. You’re not going to have fun if you’re sitting up at night with anxiety.”

