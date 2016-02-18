Pittsburgh: The Ultimate Repurposed City

Long after Pittsburgh's steel days were over, a new life is breathed into this formerly industrial metropolis.

Legacy lives strong in a place like Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvanian city minted itself as a blue-collar paradise in the 20th century with names like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick who made fortunes from the city’s prolific steel. But when the industry all but disappeared in the 1980s, warehouses and factories stood abandoned. A brief departure of youth spread the notion that Pittsburgh was destined to grow old. It seemed its spirit, too, was gone; what it really lost was its purpose. Pittsburgh, a working-class town made of steel, couldn't fold forever. Slowly, it has repurposed itself in the 21st century. Savvy investments encouraged even savvier industries: Steel City became Tech City. An old Nabisco factory became a logical space for even the brightest names, like Google, which now operates a hub in the 100-year-old building. A riverfront warehouse district, full of grit, made room for a smorgasbord of ethnic eateries, full of charm. A grand building became a design hotel. Vacancies became opportunities. Today, the inspired crowd of just over 300,000 locals populate their hilly neighborhoods, filling every abandoned nook with new spirits (and literal spirits, in fact) and businesses. Here are just a few.

1. The Strip District

Now home to a vibrant array of artisan purveyors, the Strip District was the city’s industrial core throughout history. The warehouses, mills and factories that line the Allegheny River (even before the city struck steel) were never abandoned for long. Here, homegrown spots like Wheel & Wedge curate American-made cheeses—most of which are made on farms just beyond the city’s limits. Neighboring shops include artisan shops such as Crested Duck Charcuterie, which crafts an award-winning, crowd-pleasing Moroccan Lamb Coppa. Visit the Strip District on a Sunday to see vendors bustling on streets for locals stocking up on epicurean delights. 2. George Westinghouse’s Air Brake Factory

Stop here. It made stopping easy in the first place. Among the historic buildings along this stretch of the Allegheny river is George Westinghouse’s Air Brake Factory. It’s where the first automatic system was developed to stop a locomotive with air pressure (before this, it was a manual endeavor), and fittingly, different bursts of air will now stop you in your tracks: it’s the new home to the Pittsburgh Opera House, one of the oldest companies in the country.



3. Ace Hotel Pittsburgh

There are five stories at the newly opened Ace Hotel Pittsburgh, all with a storied past: once upon a time, it was a YMCA. The century-old, new digs fit the Ace brand all too well, with its penchant for new-age throwbacks; varsity letters on the staff’s attire, and a former bi-level gym with retro, sporty murals is now being used as one of Pittsburgh’s trendiest event spaces. Out of the woodwork, tables are crafted with materials from felled barns, while from the kitchen, meat falls off the bone at Whitfield, a newly opened restaurant in the lobby. Church Brew Works



4. Church Brew Works

