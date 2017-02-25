One of the Nation’s Most Popular National Parks Gets a New Visitor Center

The heart of the most popular national park in the west is about to reach a major milestone in a multiyear makeover.

The park—The Presidio of San Francisco, which is the centerpiece of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area—will open a new visitor center this weekend in a refurbished circa-1900 guardhouse that overlooks the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay.

Dubbed the William Penn Mott, Jr. Presidio Visitor Center, the new $5 million facility is designed to give visitors a singular spot to learn about the former military base and find out more about everything the park now has to offer. Although the Presidio boasts a variety of public-facing museums and attractions, previously there had been no central spot to get general information about the park as a destination itself.

When the new visitor center opens, it will showcase a variety of interactive exhibits. Among them:

-A large-scale model of the Presidio will feature touchscreen panels that help visitors select spots to view when they are on site.

-A video wall will list a calendar of daily events.

-A computerized table will serve as a digital encyclopedia, presenting location-specific history lessons in three different languages.

-A shadowbox art installation will enable community members to share what the park means to them.