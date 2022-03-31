The Northern Lights Are Making a Rare Appearance in These U.S. States Right Now

While the Northern Lights, a phenomenon that sees ethereal streamers of light pirouette across the night sky, are often relegated to the climes nearest the Arctic, on rare occasions, they can make their way as far south as the Lower 48 U.S. states.

Tonight (and tomorrow) may be one of those extraordinary nights.

Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute rank the probability of seeing the aurora borealis on a scale of zero to nine, which is called the Kp Index. The higher the number is, the better the probability the nighttime spectacle will occur. It also means that there’s a larger swath of the hemisphere that could potentially see the aurora.

For March 31 through April 1, that number is six. That means the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and all of the Northeastern states. However, it’s more probable that if the dancing display happens in the continental U.S., it’ll be seen in the northern parts of Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

Courtesy of University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute Aurora forecast for March 31 to April 1, 2022.

That being said, in the wee hours of March 31 (when the Kp Index was at a seven), the aurora borealis was spotted as far south as Colorado. Space Weather Watch also tweeted that "more geomagnetic storming is possible on April 2."

What causes the Northern Lights—and when might we see them again?