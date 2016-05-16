Next-Gen Hotelier: Sonia Cheng

CEO, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Since she joined the company in 2011, the young CEO of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has turned a small U.S. luxury brand into a truly global one, with 19 properties and counting (the latest arrival: Washington, D.C. in April). But no matter where in the world her work takes her, Cheng, 34, finds time each day to connect with her family in Hong Kong. Read on to learn more about Cheng’s travel style, and then check out our AFAR Guide to Hong Kong for a list of her favorite hometown haunts. Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Machu Picchu. It’s one of the wonders of the world; it must be completely awe-inspiring. We’re opening up a Rosewood hotel in Sao Paulo in a couple of years and I’m hoping that on one of my business trips to South America I can make a detour. What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

I love visiting new cities and experiencing new things, but London is at the top of my list if I want to go back to a comfort zone. I find London very inspirational—it’s so dynamic, and there is always something new to discover. Machu Picchu, Peru, is at the top of Cheng's travel bucket list. Do you have a travel ritual?

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I am a fairly regimented person, so I maintain my daily routine for the most part when I am traveling. One thing that never changes is I how I start and end my day, which is by talking to my family. You only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Cantonese, absolutely. Of course, it’s what I grew up on so it’s my comfort food. But of all the Chinese regional cuisines, I find it the most flavorful and satisfying. And really, what can beat a great dim sum lunch? What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?

Throw caution into the wind and engage in activities you’ve never done before, and of course, explore the food. I believe food is the best window into a culture. As soon as I taste someone’s food, I feel like I’ve taken a step closer to understanding that culture and its history. Describe your travel personality in three words.

I travel for culture, food, and a great hotel—I’m a sponge for all of them! Are your trips very planned, or very spontaneous?

I don’t plan at all—my husband does! One of his greatest pleasures is the planning and plotting that takes place leading up to the trip. He loves researching exhibitions, restaurants, and cultural happenings in the destination and planning out the itinerary meticulously in advance. Of course, there are always elements of spontaneity, especially when travelling with children, but I’m in the lucky position of just showing up and being guaranteed a great trip! Cheng, a native of Hong Kong (pictured), says Cantonese is her ultmate comfort food. What's the one travel souvenir you'd save in a fire?

What book/movie most inspired you to travel?

It’s kind of mortifying, but I loved that movie “Blue Crush” when I was a teenager. I must have watched it ten times! It compelled me and my friends to go to Waikiki, in Honolulu. It was a fabulous time, and I learned how to surf to boot! Who’s your ideal travel partner?

My husband, Paulo. Which travel experience do you prefer: plugged in or unplugged?

Plugged in. When I’m traveling for work, it’s a no brainer. When I am traveling with my family, I like a combination of both, as it allows me to be fully present when we are together. I usually designate a time in the morning and evening to plug in and make sure things are taken care of for the day, so I don’t have business matters lingering in the back of my mind when I’m with my husband and kids.

