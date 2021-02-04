Four Seasons Hawaii Now Offers Private Flights to Its Island Resorts

Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii has a new proposition for guests: Why not take a private jet? The collection of five luxury resorts across the islands has partnered with full-service private aviation company Jet Edge to offer a new private flight service, and it’s hard not to see the allure.

Private jet travel has seen a surge in interest amid the pandemic as travelers (with the means) look for less crowded and more comfortable alternatives to commercial flights.

The Jet Edge flights are available to all five of the Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii:

Courtesy of Jet Edge The interior of a Jet Edge Gulfstream aircraft that flies to Hawaii

The partnership gives guests access to Gulfstream and Bombardier aircraft, which typically accommodate between 12 and 16 passengers, complete with a dedicated flight attendant and customer service team. Guests can fly from anywhere in the United States. Pricing and packages are available upon request by emailing Jet Edge at fs@flyjetedge.com.

Jet Edge also offers empty leg deals. When a private jet that’s dropped passengers off on a one-way leg would otherwise return to its home base empty, passengers with flexibility can access that return (or empty leg) flight at a much lower price—in relative terms considering it’s still a private jet.

Jet Edge passengers will also get private transfers from the airport to the hotel.