Four Seasons Hawaii Now Offers Private Flights to Its Island Resorts

Feb 4, 2021
If it was the flight that was the issue, maybe flying private to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is the solution.
Skip the crowds and concerns of flying commercial and take a private jet to the luxurious island properties instead.
Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii has a new proposition for guests: Why not take a private jet? The collection of five luxury resorts across the islands has partnered with full-service private aviation company Jet Edge to offer a new private flight service, and it’s hard not to see the allure.
Private jet travel has seen a surge in interest amid the pandemic as travelers (with the means) look for less crowded and more comfortable alternatives to commercial flights.
The Jet Edge flights are available to all five of the Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii:
The partnership gives guests access to Gulfstream and Bombardier aircraft, which typically accommodate between 12 and 16 passengers, complete with a dedicated flight attendant and customer service team. Guests can fly from anywhere in the United States. Pricing and packages are available upon request by emailing Jet Edge at fs@flyjetedge.com.
Jet Edge also offers empty leg deals. When a private jet that’s dropped passengers off on a one-way leg would otherwise return to its home base empty, passengers with flexibility can access that return (or empty leg) flight at a much lower price—in relative terms considering it’s still a private jet.
Jet Edge passengers will also get private transfers from the airport to the hotel.
Each of the Four Season’s Hawaii resorts has its own distinct vibe, and the properties typically rank among some of the best and most luxurious on the Hawaiian Islands. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is great for families with its two- and three-bedroom suite accommodations and virtual classroom offerings for kids.
The Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina on the west side of the island is away from the major resorts in Waikiki beach, offering some remoteness on the popular island. All rooms are ocean-facing, and guests have direct access to a secluded stretch of beach that’s only shared with a couple of adjacent resorts.
On the Big Island, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on the island’s west side offers easy access to Kona airport and has a great course for avid golfers.
If you really want to get off the grid for some alone or couples bonding time, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort are two of only three properties on the island of Lanai. Sensei Lanai puts the focus on health and wellness.
Those flying private are still subject to Hawaii’s pretravel testing program and will need to furnish evidence of a negative FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) result for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to Hawaii to avoid an otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine. Travelers under the age of five are exempt.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has developed enhanced health and safety protocols in partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, a program called Lead With Care. More information about the measures that are in place to keep guests and staff safe during the pandemic are available on each property’s individual website.
