Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels

Four Seasons Hawaii Now Offers Private Flights to Its Island Resorts

By Michelle Baran

Feb 4, 2021

share this article
flipboard
If it was the flight that was the issue, maybe flying private to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is the solution.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

If it was the flight that was the issue, maybe flying private to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is the solution.

Skip the crowds and concerns of flying commercial and take a private jet to the luxurious island properties instead.

share this article
flipboard

Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii has a new proposition for guests: Why not take a private jet? The collection of five luxury resorts across the islands has partnered with full-service private aviation company Jet Edge to offer a new private flight service, and it’s hard not to see the allure.

Private jet travel has seen a surge in interest amid the pandemic as travelers (with the means) look for less crowded and more comfortable alternatives to commercial flights.

The Jet Edge flights are available to all five of the Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii:

The interior of a Jet Edge Gulfstream aircraft that flies to Hawaii
Courtesy of Jet Edge
The interior of a Jet Edge Gulfstream aircraft that flies to Hawaii

The partnership gives guests access to Gulfstream and Bombardier aircraft, which typically accommodate between 12 and 16 passengers, complete with a dedicated flight attendant and customer service team. Guests can fly from anywhere in the United States. Pricing and packages are available upon request by emailing Jet Edge at fs@flyjetedge.com.

Jet Edge also offers empty leg deals. When a private jet that’s dropped passengers off on a one-way leg would otherwise return to its home base empty, passengers with flexibility can access that return (or empty leg) flight at a much lower price—in relative terms considering it’s still a private jet.

Jet Edge passengers will also get private transfers from the airport to the hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

Each of the Four Season’s Hawaii resorts has its own distinct vibe, and the properties typically rank among some of the best and most luxurious on the Hawaiian Islands. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is great for families with its two- and three-bedroom suite accommodations and virtual classroom offerings for kids.

Head to a quieter stretch of island coastline at the Four Seasons in Oahu.
Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Head to a quieter stretch of island coastline at the Four Seasons in Oahu.

The Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina on the west side of the island is away from the major resorts in Waikiki beach, offering some remoteness on the popular island. All rooms are ocean-facing, and guests have direct access to a secluded stretch of beach that’s only shared with a couple of adjacent resorts.

On the Big Island, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on the island’s west side offers easy access to Kona airport and has a great course for avid golfers.

If you really want to get off the grid for some alone or couples bonding time, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort are two of only three properties on the island of Lanai. Sensei Lanai puts the focus on health and wellness.

Related
Where to Go Now in Hawaii

Those flying private are still subject to Hawaii’s pretravel testing program and will need to furnish evidence of a negative FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) result for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to Hawaii to avoid an otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine. Travelers under the age of five are exempt.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has developed enhanced health and safety protocols in partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, a program called Lead With Care. More information about the measures that are in place to keep guests and staff safe during the pandemic are available on each property’s individual website.

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

popular stories

  1. Americans Have Traveled to Mexico Throughout COVID

    Tips + News

  2. California Lifts Stay-Home Order, Allowing Travel in the State to Resume

    Tips + News

  3. Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

Hyatt Now Offers Free COVID Testing at All Its Mexico, Costa Rica, and Caribbean Hotels

Hotels

6 Solo Wellness Trips to Book in 2021

6 Solo Wellness Trips to Book in 2021

Health + Wellness

Belize Is Open to International Travelers With Expanded Safe Corridor in Place

Belize Is Open to International Travelers With Expanded Safe Corridor in Place

Tips + News

Dream of Traversing the Swiss Alps in Style on the Glacier Express in Excellence Class

Dream of Traversing the Swiss Alps in Style on the Glacier Express in Excellence Class