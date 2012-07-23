Morocco, Kitchen by Kitchen

“The great misconception about Morocco is that it’s just sea and desert,” says writer and cook Jeff Koehler. “But there is great variety in the landscape. There are valleys covered with cherry trees and streams filled with trout.”

Koehler, who spent four years traveling the globe after college before settling in Barcelona, is enamored by how deeply embedded food is in Mediterranean culture. He has authored the cookbooks The Country Cooking of Spain and Rice Pasta Couscous, and his newest, Morocco (which he also photographed).

“I first visited 12 years ago, and each time I go back I am fascinated with not only the sentimental role food plays there, but the regionality.” The book is an accumulation of recipes he picked up after returning to places like Tangier and Rabat, as well as traveling to southern towns like Safi and to villages in the Atlas Mountains.

“Berber cuisine is very rural and influenced by whatever is available, so you get lots of barley couscous and vegetarian dishes in the villages. Whereas in cities like Fez, you get much more complex combinations of ingredients.” Even simple fried fish varies, from spicy chermoula-marinated fillets in the south, to pan-fried trout stuffed with carrots and bay leafs in the Middle Atlas mountains.

On the Mediterranean coast, meanwhile, back and forth culinary exchanges with Andalusia are evident in variations of dishes like b’stilla—filo pastry stuffed with almonds, raisins, and cinnamon—where it is made with seafood rather than pigeon.