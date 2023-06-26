More Than 2,300 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled So Far Today—Here’s Why

Bad weather and technology failings kept myriad air travelers from reaching their destination this weekend. And the next few days aren’t looking much better.

More than 2,000 flights were axed between Saturday and Sunday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks delays and cancellations. Thousands more were delayed (including roughly 40 percent of all flights to and from the New York area’s LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport). The problems have since carried into Monday. As of 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 26, more than 2,300 flights within, into, or out of the United States were canceled, and nearly 6,700 flights were delayed—a number that is likely to increase.

The problems are the result of ongoing thunderstorms that rolled across the East Coast and into the Midwest and South, paired with the fact that the Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused operations at Washington, D.C.–area airports Sunday evening due to an issue with the communications system at a major air traffic control facility. Operations in D.C. have since resumed.

New York–area airports have been hit the hardest, with more than half of all flights delayed on Monday. The ripple effect of those delays is being felt in the hub airports of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Houston. According to FlightAware’s MiseryMap, at least 25 percent of flights into or out of those airports were delayed or canceled.

This comes at a time when there are a record number of fliers. On Sunday, June 25, TSA counted that 2,756,488 people went through its various checkpoints across the country. That exceeds 2022 numbers from the same day by nearly 300,000 people, and 2021 figures by roughly 600,000 people.

What to do if your flight is canceled

If your flight is canceled and you still want to travel, airlines are required by the Department of Transportation to rebook you for free on the next available flight. However, given the scope of the cancellations and how full flights are this summer, it’ll be more difficult to find seats, especially for families traveling together. The next available could be a few days away, depending on departure and arrival airports.

You can also ask to be put on another airline’s flight to the same destination. Airlines aren’t required to move passengers onto a competitor’s plane, but they can, and in cases where there’s an avalanche of travelers caught in limbo, they often do. Alerting the agent to alternative flight options can help your cause. You can also try an urgent air travel assistance company, like Cranky Concierge, which specializes in this kind of research and rebooking, for a fee.

If you no longer wish to fly, you are entitled to a full refund (even if it’s a nonrefundable ticket) returned to the original form of payment. Airlines may ask that you accept a voucher for future travel, which you don’t have to accept—just be polite, but firm that you’d like the funds returned to your credit card. However, if you do accept a voucher, make sure to ask about when it expires.