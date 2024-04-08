This Country Has the Highest Concentration of Michelin Stars. Here’s Where to Eat

Monaco consistently entices visitors with its glamorous reputation, so it’s no wonder the culinary scene mirrors the sophistication of its renowned casinos. Within this compact country, covering less than a square mile along the coast of the French Riviera, you’ll discover the world’s most concentrated collection of Michelin-starred restaurants. And they serve everything from Caribbean-inspired dishes to top-notch sushi and culinary masterpieces by much-lauded Parisian chefs.

Even after sampling all these restaurants with the highest culinary honors, Monaco still has much more to discover. Fresh culinary talents from diverse corners of the world are now joining the scene, and many are opting for lighter fare and introducing novel ideas and inventive approaches. Read on to discover why Monaco is a dream destination for those who love to travel for food.

Eat at a wealth of Michelin-starred restaurants

Each year, chefs and restaurateurs anxiously await the annual Michelin Guide, where anonymous inspectors travel the globe to assess restaurants based on several criteria. Monaco has seven Michelin-starred restaurants with an impressive 11 Michelin stars in total. These local restaurants have reached the highest standards of culinary excellence.

Le Louis XV

Under the esteemed guidance of celebrated chef Alain Ducasse, Le Louis XV, a storied culinary institution inside the famed Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, has withstood the test of time and sets the standard for an exceptional dining experience. Today, his dedicated collaborator, chef Emmanuel Pilon, continues the restaurant’s legacy of unwavering dedication to exquisite flavors and impeccable service. Their Riviera-influenced dishes celebrate the region’s finest ingredients.

Blue Bay Marcel Ravin Courtesy of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Blue Bay Marcel Ravin

Since opening in 2015, Blue Bay Marcel Ravin inside the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort has been in the expert hands of famous Caribbean chef Marcel Ravin. With a culinary style shaped by his West Indies background, he skillfully weaves together culinary history and premium ingredients. Now boasting two Michelin stars, the restaurant recently underwent a complete transformation. The new nature-inspired design features an open kitchen and a gorgeous terrace overlooking the Mediterranean.

La Table d’Antonio Salvatore

Hailing from Basilicata in southern Italy, chef Antonio Salvatore artfully combines traditional Italian and French inspiration with a modern touch and the flavors of his global travels at this restaurant. His exquisite culinary creations come to life in an intimate and exclusive setting with just five tables.

Le Grill

A visit to Monaco isn’t complete without savoring the culinary brilliance of chefs Dominique Lory and Patrick Laine at Le Grill, a two-starred Michelin restaurant known for its grilled meats. Located on the eighth floor of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, it offers unrivaled views of the sea and a distinguished wine selection while emphasizing the highest quality local ingredients.

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac Courtesy of Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac confirmed its gastronomic excellence when it was awarded two Michelin stars earlier this year, a mere nine months after opening at the Hotel Métropole. Drawing on inspiration from and named after the property’s original restaurant, which first opened in the 1920s, the newly revamped hotel’s longstanding executive chef, Cussac, adds modern, Mediterranean flourishes to dishes with distinctly French flavors.

Pavyllon Monte-Carlo

Chef Yannick Alléno introduces his acclaimed Parisian concept to Hôtel Hermitage at Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, delivering refined yet informal dining. With an emphasis on seasonality, fresh produce, and seafood, the restaurant has a laid-back atmosphere with counter seating that looks onto the open kitchen. Alternatively, reserve a table on the sun-soaked terrace for incredible views of the harbor and Old Town.

Yoshi Courtesy of Hôtel Métropole Monte Carlo

Yoshi

Step into a world of culinary mastery at Yoshi, the sole Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant on the Riviera, housed in Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo. Chef Takeo Yamazaki’s dedication to authentic flavors transforms nigiri, maki, and sashimi into works of art. The finest meat, seafood, and vegetables are prepared on the flat iron teppanyaki, all complemented by the rarest Japanese sake, whiskies, and green teas.

Seek out Michelin-selected restaurants

While Michelin’s coveted one- to three-star ratings capture the most attention, the guide also recognizes other restaurants worth visiting due to their commitment to serving exceptional food. With that in mind, here are nine more places worth visiting on a trip to Monaco

Elsa

At the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel’s Elsa, Ravin’s muse is the culinary heritage of the Riviera, with a menu spotlighting uncomplicated dishes crafted from top-notch ingredients. The stylish restaurant, adorned with an elegant terrace, perfectly fits the hotel’s 1930s-era luxury ambiance.

La Table d'Élise

This roomy brasserie close to The Japanese Garden and the Grimaldi Forum earns praise for chef David Castoldi’s simple yet chic Provençal cuisine.

Beefbar

Located on the docks of the Port of Fontvieille, this “meat bar” offers a stunning meat display and Mediterranean sea views. While the exceptional wagyu and Black Angus beef steal the spotlight, the menu also features shareable delights like the signature croque sandwich with Beefbar sauce and Kobe beef gyozas.

Song Qi

Notable restaurateur Riccardo Giraudi opened Monaco’s premier Chinese restaurant opposite the Grimaldi Forum in 2014. Today, it continues to earn praise for its serene ambiance, authentic cuisine, and classic dim sum.

MayaBay

Under the guidance of executive chef Christophe Dupuy, MayaBay’s team blends Japanese and Thai influences while attentive front-of-house staff create a warm atmosphere and guide guests on a delightful journey through flavors. It’s all complemented by elegant décor that reflects historic and contemporary Asian inspiration.

Expand your fine dining horizons

Even after exploring all the Michelin-listed restaurants in the country, numerous exceptional dining experiences await in Monaco, supporting the country’s reputation as a wonderland for fine dining enthusiasts. Each meal at these new hotspots and carefully selected establishments celebrates the artistry that defines the principality’s culinary excellence.

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

Fresh from recent renovations, this mainstay of Monaco resumes its prime location at the Place du Casino. Now helmed by chef Victor Marion, this classic Parisian brasserie on Mediterranean soil welcomes celebrities and locals alike for coffee, sweets, and shared meals, making it one of the best spots in town for people-watching. Arrive early for apéro hour to secure a seat.

Amazonico Restaurant

Opening in April, this restaurant, bar, and lounge on the Place du Casino promises a tropical fusion of Latin American and Asian flavors in a vibrant Amazonian jungle atmosphere with lush vegetation. Also, expect tropical-inspired cocktails and DJ sets from this creation of Sandro Silva and Marta Seco.

Smakelijk

Experience Belgian flavors with a Mediterranean view at this Le Méridien Beach Plaza restaurant. Revel in friendly service, distinctive wines, and specialties like shrimp croquettes, Liège meatballs, and creamy mussels.

La Môme Monte-Carlo

The Monaco branch of the well-known Cannes-based restaurant sits atop the Port Palace hotel, offering Mediterranean cuisine with a stunning panorama of Port Hercule and the Prince’s Palace. The décor, featuring soft blues and bar seats draped in zebra-striped fabric, was inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief, starring Grace Kelly.

Nobu Fairmont Monte Carlo

Feast on Japanese cuisine infused with South American flavors in the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel at the Monaco outpost of this renowned restaurant. Enjoy sushi, signature dishes like black cod yuzu miso, and inventive cocktails like the Japanese mojito. Relax in private lounges or on the terrace with sweeping views of the sparkling sea.

Em Sherif Monte-Carlo

Chef Yasmina Hayek, raised in a family of restaurateurs, skillfully combines her Lebanese heritage with Monaco’s culinary culture. Her restaurant, reopening on May 3, 2024, at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, blends traditional and modern Middle Eastern flavors in a grand setting, showcasing a menu that transports diners to Beirut.

Maona Monte-Carlo

Maona Monte-Carlo recreates the glamour of 1960s Monaco, complete with retro decor. The menu features family recipes typical of the region and a signature version of a peach melba that pays homage to Auguste Escoffier and the cuisine of the principality’s Riviera neighbors. The restaurant’s open-air summer cabaret by the water’s edge opens May 23, 2024.

Taera Monte-Carlo

Situated on the patio at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, this restaurant introduces Venezuelan cuisine to Monaco through a pop-up concept led by Venezuelan-born chef Victoria Vallenilla. The menu explores bold and vibrant flavors, reimagining traditional dishes like the arepa. The lively decor incorporates vivid frescoes by South American artist Viviana Grondona.

Les Perles de Monte-Carlo

For an alfresco experience in the heart of Monaco, head to the far end of the Port de Fontvieille and grab a seat at one of Les Perles de Monte-Carlo’s wooden tables for freshly shucked oysters and shrimp paired with a glass of organic wine, all while enjoying spectacular views of the Monaco Cathedral.

