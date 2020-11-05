A Life-Sized Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Arrives in St. Louis

Despite Italy’s borders still being closed to American travelers, you can still see the Sistine Chapel. On November 6, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition—an innovative photo reproduction of the hallmark of the Vatican Museums—will open in America’s Center, a sprawling convention center in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitors can remain socially distanced from each other but get up close to the photos of the ceiling frescoes and The Last Judgment, produced nearly to scale.

On a typical visit (pre-COVID) to the Sistine Chapel, you would join masses inching (and sometimes shoving) their way into the hall, then angle to find a spot to sit and crane your neck up—way up. Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes are more than 40 feet high, and though their restoration in the 1980s and ’90s have made the colors pop once again, admiring them at length, in detail, isn’t really possible. You also aren’t allowed to take photos inside the Chapel.

To view Michelangelo’s work in front of your nose, you could check out the Vatican’s 3D rendition of the Sistine Chapel. But, like watching a movie on your laptop versus on an IMAX screen, it’s not the same.