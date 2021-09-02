The Next Time You’re in Maui, Connect With Its Cultural Lands

With Maui Cultural Lands, president Edwin “Ekolu” Lindsey invites travelers to make a positive impact on the island’s natural spaces.

“[Maui Cultural Lands] was really my dad’s brainchild. In the mid-’90s, when sugar was no longer a viable option on West Maui and big companies started to leave, all these lands came up for sale. My dad and a few others who had hiked a lot of the valleys had found Honokowai Valley to be the most archaeologically rich. Looking at all the development, he wanted to make sure there was a presence here that was going to protect these cultural resources and also bring awareness to all the other valleys that have it too.

We have several projects that are ongoing. Malama Honokowai—malama means “to take care of”—is our main project. But we also take care of a heiau, which is a place of worship specific to women. It’s in a place called Launiupoko, which means the small leaf of the coconut tree. We also take care of a place called Kaheawa, where the wind turbines are. We find that a lot of people come [volunteer with us] because they want to do something different. They’ve done the mai tais, the beach, the pool, the drives, the sunset. They’re looking for something a little bit more authentic.