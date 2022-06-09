Marriott to Spend $50M to Recruit More Diverse Hotel Owners

Five hotel CEOs enter a room, and one of them makes a big promise: to commit $50 million over the next few years to help recruit a more diverse set of hotel owners. Thankfully, this isn’t the opening of a joke: At Monday’s NYU International Hospitality Investment Conference, Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano announced that the world’s largest hotel company had launched a “Bridging the Gap” program to break down barriers faced by underrepresented groups in the hospitality industry.

“Black, Latin American, Native American, and female [hotel] ownership is still low,” Capuano told his industry peers during a “View from the Top” panel, which also included the CEOs of Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Accor. “We need to create access to capital to drive new ownership opportunities.”

While Marriott has 30 brands and nearly 8,000 hotels in 139 countries, the company itself does not own and operate most of those hotels. Rather, like other major hotel chains, it franchises out the brand to individual owners who meet brand standards for everything from design to food and beverage to sustainability. The startup costs for a medium-size hotel could be in the low millions, which is why this capital is so important.