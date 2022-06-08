This Marriott Credit Card Just Raised Its Bonus to Best-Ever Value of 250,000 Points

By Paul Rubio
Jun 8, 2022
Courtesy of John Stephens/JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
Earn free nights at the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, located on the private island of Isola delle Rose.
Earn up to five free nights at popular hotels under the Marriott umbrella with the latest Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card offer.
AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.
Marriott’s greater portfolio encompasses 30 hotel brands, from the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels & Resorts and Design Hotels, spanning 7,000+ properties globally that are bookable with Marriott Bonvoy points. While Marriott Bonvoy switched to a dynamic pricing model for points stays in March 2022 (eschewing a published award and official hotel categories), the loyalty program continues to present solid opportunities for scoring free nights at even its most esteemed brands.
Thanks to a new offer from the program’s cobranded Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, travelers can now bank up to five free nights—yes, five—by spending $5,000 in qualifying purchases within the first three months of account opening. Each free night certificate is worth 50,000 points, amounting to an introductory credit card bonus valued at 250,000 points. That’s the best-ever offer we’ve seen for this card, and far more than previous headlining offers on the card valued at 100,000 or 150,000 points. And this is an offer on a card that carries only a $95 annual fee.
ADVERTISEMENT
While 50,000-point certificates won’t always get you overnights at Marriott’s top-of-the-line properties (but typically will get your rooms at the likes of Sheratons, Renaissance Hotels, and Westins), some prized hotels and resorts are attainable. According to our recent searches, glossy properties such as Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, the Ritz-Carlton, Bali, JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, Aegon Mykonos, Autograph Collection, and Tambo del Inka, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, in Valle Sagrado, Peru, were found for 50,000 points and under at specific times of the year.
Below, more on the buzz-worthy, record-breaking offer on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and reasons to get this card now.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently granting new cardholders the chance to earn five free nights (each worth up to 50,000 points) after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That’s a total value of 250,000 points. The card carries a low annual fee of $95 but is packed with travel benefits and strong opportunities to earn points quickly through spending (more on that below).
This bonus sounds big—and indeed it is. The standard offer on this card is 75,000 points, which is sometimes increased to 100,000 points, other times upped to 150,000 points. Simply put, 250,000 is far above what we normally see for the card.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card enhanced its earnings structure and benefits in February 2022, without increasing the annual fee. Increased earnings now include three points per dollar spent at grocery stores and gas stations and for dining (up to $6,000 in combined purchases per year). This increase is in addition to limitless earning of 17 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and double points on all other purchases.
Cardholders automatically receive 15 elite night credits per calendar year. That’s enough to hit Bonvoy Silver status, which usually requires staying 10 nights a year, plus 5 extra nights toward Gold status (which requires 25 elite nights). There aren’t a lot of perks with Silver status, but it does include earning bonus points on stays and priority late checkout.
You can continue to climb the elite ladder several ways. First, the card grants one Elite Night Credit for every $5,000 in spending (with no cap). You can also bank Elite Night Credits through actual stays at Marriott properties. In addition, cardholders who spend $35,000 or more on the card in an account year are automatically bumped to Gold elite status, which includes more bonus points, space-available room upgrades, and 2 p.m. checkout.
Every year after the account anniversary, cardholders receive an additional free night award worth up to 35,000 points. This certificate more than makes up for the card’s annual fee and makes this card a keeper long-term.
The card also has no foreign transaction fees and comes with a trio of travel protections, including Baggage Delay Insurance, Lost Luggage Reimbursement, and Trip Delay Reimbursement.
ADVERTISEMENT
The opportunity to score five free hotel nights sounds almost too good to be true, and the offer won’t be around for long, so this offer is something to consider now. Taking advantage of the massive introductory bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is a wise choice for offsetting today’s rising costs of travel. It may take some flexibility when trying to land nights at the high-end properties that seasonally fall at 50,000 points per night while midrange hotels are typically easy to book. In any case, a total of five free hotel nights translates to a great deal of money saved.
While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.
>> Next: Credit Cards That Come With Automatic Hotel Elite Status
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy