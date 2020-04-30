Marie Antoinette’s Private Garden Is Being Restored at Versailles

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

Versailles and its gardens may be closed until further notice and the opening of the first luxury hotel inside the 17th-century palace may have been pushed to 2021. But there’s plenty to look forward to when we can all visit the former royal residence outside of Paris again.

Over the next two years, the Palace of Versailles is restoring the Queen’s Grove, an ornamental garden designed in 1776 specifically to provide Queen Marie Antoinette with a private place to walk away from the rest of the court. Not to be confused with Marie Antoinette’s hamlet at the Trianon Estate, the Queen’s Grove is located adjacent to the Orangery garden. (To help visualize where that is, see this map of Versailles’s gardens.)

Before work began on the garden, the landscape architect Gabriel Thouin wrote in October 1775: “The Queen’s Grove is a unique garden. I believe the only way to make it more pleasant and increase the space is to turn it into a Grove in the modern style, to introduce all the foreign trees that have a certain appeal. This space requires artistic variety in the shapes of the trees and their leaves the color of the flowers, the period when they will be in bloom, and the different shades of foliage. . . .”