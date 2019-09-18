French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York

East coasters can now book a flight to Paris for as little as $139 each way, courtesy of a new route launched by French low-cost carrier French Bee.

The airline’s daily flights between Paris-Orly and Newark Liberty International will begin on June 10, 2020, but are bookable as of September 18, 2019.

There are three fare tiers for the New York-to-Paris flights:

Basic: one-way fares starting at $139, including taxes and a 26.5-pound carry-on bag.

Smart: one-way fares from $209, including taxes, a 50-pound checked baggage, and a meal.

Premium: one-way fares from $469, including taxes, a seat in Premium class, two 50-pound checked bags, a meal, and a snack.

Premium class is a 35-seat section of the cabin with larger seats and more room between seats than in economy class. There are seven seats in each row in Premium class, versus 10 in economy.

Passengers can also pay more for other extras, such as additional luggage, onboard travel kits, and lounge access (only at Paris-Orly) and can upgrade meals to include pre- or postmeal aperitifs and champagne.

The new flights will depart daily from Paris-Orly at 2:00 p.m. (local time) and will arrive at Newark at 4:15 p.m. (local time) the same day. Going in the opposite direction, they will depart daily from Newark at 6:15 p.m. (local time) and will arrive at Paris-Orly at 7:30 a.m. (local time) the following morning.

The route will be served by the new Airbus A350 XWB, which is scheduled for delivery in June 2020. The aircraft was designed to reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent, has improved sound insulation for reduced noise within the cabin, and has LED lighting to help facilitate better rest.