A First-Timer’s Guide to Marijuana Tourism in Los Angeles

With its curated dispensaries and design-forward social consumption lounges, L.A. is the perfect place to give cannabis a try.

If you live in a place where weed isn't legal for recreational use, traveling to try marijuana can seem like a good idea—until you hash out the nitty-gritty details. How do you use cannabis products? Legally? Are there pot-friendly hotels? Do you need any kind of special equipment to smoke, and if so, will you ever use it again? If you don’t know where to start and don’t have anyone to show you the ropes, the west side of Los Angeles will welcome you with open arms. Here’s where to buy, where to use, what to do during your buzz, and where to eat when the munchies strike. Where can I buy cannabis in Los Angeles? West Hollywood and West L.A. are home to a rapidly increasing number of dispensaries where adults 21 and older can buy marijuana for recreational use. Many—such as MedMen, the Apple Store of dispensaries, or Eaze—will even deliver to hotels and homeshares. But if it’s your first time trying pot, go to a shop in person. The Pottery, off South La Brea and Venice, is a particularly beautiful place to start. An Instagrammable array of black and white tangram tiles patterns half the store, while a pale palette and soft lighting on the other half invite customers to relax as they peruse candles, CBD lotions, oversized jars of THC-infused sweet treats, and designer matches. With glass cases around the perimeter full of dried cannabis flowers and vape cartridges, the dispensary resembles something closer to a jewelry shop. Photo courtesy of the Pottery and Gray Area Agency; design by Emily Blevins With beautiful interior decor and displays, the Pottery looks more like a jewelry shop than what you may expect a dispensary to look like. A “budtender”—someone well versed in the various cannabis options—will happily walk you through the different strains, how much product makes sense for your planned consumption, which vape pens to buy for one-time use, and which products (whether smokable or edible) are tastiest. What kind of pot should I try? If you’re nervous about your first marijuana experience, you might want to stay away from pure sativa strains as the energizing “head high” they induce can sometimes backfire and highlight anxiety. Pure indica strains can mellow you so much that you fall asleep, but if that’s not what you’re going for, try a hybrid.

The terminology can get sticky, but if you have a favorite drinking profile, that may be helpful to share with your budtender. Someone who enjoys a glass of rosé with lunch after a Saturday morning hike would probably like a citrusy sativa-dominant strain, whereas someone who sips port while listening to old vinyl records after dinner may prefer an indica-dominant purple strain with a darker grape or punch flavor. Related 5 U.S. Lounges Where You Can Smoke Weed (Legally) A lot of newbies are intimidated by smoking and vaping, especially when presented with bongs and pipes. The instinct for many is to try an edible. But while edibles are the most discreet and least complicated, they’re also the riskiest in terms of results. If you smoke or vape, you’ll notice the effects of THC in as little as 15 minutes (depending on the potency and how quickly you’re ingesting), so you can ease up as needed. Edibles, on the other hand, can take one to two hours to kick in, and there’s no way to slow down once the effects become apparent. Inexperienced users will often take the recommended dose of an edible, wait an hour, and then consume more, thinking the original dose was a dud. This is a surefire way to have a bad time. Be brave. Be smart. Don’t start with edibles. Where can I legally use the marijuana I buy? In California, it's legal to consume cannabis on private property where tobacco smoking is also allowed. Some homeshare services even advertise “420-friendly” properties, but always check with the host before sparking up. It isn't legal to smoke, vape, or eat pot in public or in a car. Photos by Wonho Frank Lee (left) and courtesy of Unsplash (right); design by Emily Blevins At Original Canabis Cafe, food offerings such as a breakfast burger with avocado (left) come with marijuana pairing suggestions. The best place to try pot in L.A., whether it’s your first or 50th time, is Original Cannabis Cafe (OCC). The restaurant is the United States’ first (and currently only) place where patrons can "toke" throughout. Legal restrictions mandate certain quirks, like separate menus and bills for cannabis purchases and food purchases, and no alcohol. THC-infused items aren't on the food menu, but all the munchables are meant to pair with the vast selection of smokables on the marijuana menu. (There’s a $30 per person “tokage fee” if you opt to bring your own.) OCC serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Go for a conventionally Californian meal (such as a breakfast burger with white cheddar and smashed avocado) or a stonerific creation such as Fruity Pebbles bread pudding. The outdoor patio is a dreamy place to spend a long Sunday morning, and the pub vibe inside has people clinking glasses of orange-turmeric juice between puffs of prerolled joints.