There’s a New Cheese Conveyor Belt Restaurant in London and It’s Spectacular

Last weekend, the brand-new Seven Dials Market opened in London’s West End around the corner from Covent Garden Underground station. The former shopping mall is now a buzzing food hall with familiar London names such as Monty’s Deli, Japanese restaurant Nanban, and seafood spot Claw serving fabulous food in a light-filled, multistorey space. But one vendor in particular is stealing the show: Pick & Cheese.

We’ve all been to those sushi restaurants where you sit on bar stools and pick your favorite morsels off a conveyor belt. Well, now the creators of the Cheese Bar in Camden have opened their second site and at its center is a 100-foot conveyor belt carting cheese samples past hungry diners.

The brains behind the outfit, Mathew Carver, is a self-confessed cheese fiend who admits to consuming around 150 grams, or five ounces, per day and who genuinely believes that “cheese makes you happier.” And while he appreciates the novelty of the cheese belt, he says the practicality shouldn’t be dismissed.

“You should serve cheese at room temperature because the flavors only really come out when you get to 12 to 16 degrees Celsius [53 to 60 Farenheit],” explains Carver. “So this allows you to serve them at room temperature.”