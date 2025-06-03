Todd Plummer is an award-winning travel writer based in Boston. He has visited 7 continents and over 70 countries on assignment, and his words have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Vogue, and more. He is a seasoned hotel critic and aficionado of eco-tourism experiences around the world. When not reporting stories, he can be found skiing in the mountains or playing polo in Newport, Rhode Island. He is a graduate of McGill University and St. John’s University School of Law. See more of his work at toddkingstonplummer.com.