American Airlines Is the First Major Airline to Ban Plastic Straws and Drink Stirrers

American Airlines announced plans on Tuesday to replace plastic straws and drink stirrers with biodegradable options, making it the first major airline to phase out the single-use plastics. American will roll out the eco-friendly initiative in its airport lounges later this month, the Associated Press reports. In November, the airline will start to phase out the straws and stir sticks it uses on board its planes with bamboo ones.

Between its lounges and planes, American Airlines says it believes this will help remove 71,000 pounds of plastic each year from the environment.

Our straws will be eco-friendly and bio-degradable and will help reduce over 71,000 pounds of plastic waste per year. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) July 12, 2018

“We’re cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travelers,” Jill Surdek, American Airlines’s vice president of Flight Service, said in a statement.

While American is the first major international carrier to stop using plastic straws, Alaska Airlines announced plans in May to replace the ones it uses on board with more sustainable options this summer. According to the Associated Press, Delta, United, and Southwest all currently still use plastic straws and stir sticks.