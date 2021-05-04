One day after the European Commission proposed a reopening of Europe’s external borders that could go into effect as early as June, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy could be open to foreigners even sooner.

“Let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass. In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass . . . so the time has come to book your holidays in Italy,” Draghi said after a May 4 meeting of G20 tourism ministers, according to a Reuters report.

Draghi said Italy is set to introduce a health pass that will facilitate travel later this month, Reuters reported. He said it was important to provide clear and simple rules to ensure that tourists can once again travel freely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Draghi’s statement comes even as Italy’s Foreign Ministry currently advises all Italian citizens against traveling abroad due to “the worsening epidemiological situation in Europe.”

The majority of Italy is in what the government deems the “yellow zone” (the country’s regions are designated as red, orange, yellow, and white zones depending on the epidemiological situation). A curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. While in the yellow zone, outdoor dining is permitted but indoor dining at bars, cafés, and restaurants is not. Museums and cultural institutions are open with capacity limits. Masks are required indoors and outside for the foreseeable future.