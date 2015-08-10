Is Maderas Village Nicaragua’s Most Dreamy Resort?

On a recent trip to Nicaragua I stayed at Maderas Village, an artisan enclave in the hills on the Pacific coast, a short ride from San Juan del Sur. I felt the familiar rush of adventure as we drove up the rocky hilltop terrain towards the property grounds. This was no manicured resort, but a kind of remote, boutique getaway in which the cabanas and casitas blended into the natural landscape and the local flora grew wild throughout the grounds.

While surfing, yoga, and exploring the coastline were my main priorities, I quickly found the company of my fellow travelers was just as interesting. This idyllic resort gives the concept of community a much-needed refresh, and occupies an interesting space that is part youth hostel, part design hotel, and part retreat.

Founding Partner Matthew “Dickie” Dickenson explains: “Maderas Village was designed from the beginning to be a creators’ paradise. A place where the best minds from our generation could come together for short visits or longer stays to think, work on projects, share ideas amongst a community of like-minded people, and live well through healthy eating, surfing, and yoga.”

Maderas Village. Photo by Garrett Cornelison.

This ideal was most vividly on display at day’s start and end: surfers, yogis, and capoeira players filing out of their casitas at sunrise; evenings spent in passionate, Toña-fueled conversation beneath delicate bulbs draped through the trees.