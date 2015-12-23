Is Bordeaux Making a Major Comeback?

Bordeaux may be the world's most famous wine region. It is the largest Appellation d’Origine Controlee (AOC) in France, with a perfect terroir that supports 7,000 wine producers ranging from grand chateaux to family vineyards. Some of the biggest names in the wine business are here—think Chateau Margaux, Lafite, Petrus, and Yquem—as well as hundreds of other superb and much more affordable outfits.

Back in the dark ages of the 20th century, only people related to God or willing to trade their first-born child could secure a winetasting appointment. But these days there are interactive tastings, wine and food pairings, winery-focused river cruises, and even an urban wine trail.

Here's how to make the most of a trip to Bordeaux.

What to do in the city of Bordeaux

The city of Bordeaux was once known as La Belle Endormie, The Sleeping Beauty, because it was clogged in a stupor of stuffiness and grime. It now gleams with hundreds of scrubbed-up neoclassical buildings, many of which are listed with UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

Explore the city

While you can explore by space-age tram, wandering on foot is better. The pedestrian-only old quarter is full of lively squares, splashing fountains, and cool bars overlooked by the Gothic towers of La Grosse Cloche and La Porte Cailhau. There are acres of park to promenade along the river, as well as Place de la Bourse, home to exquisite limestone buildings shimmering in Le Miroir d'Eau, the largest reflecting pool in the world.

See the museums

Don't miss the Museum of Contemporary Art and a gaggle of antique and design stores in Chartrons, the former wine merchants quarter. Bordeaux is also all agog about the June 2016 opening of La Cité du Vin in an audacious building inspired by the swirl of wine in a glass. It will take visitors on a voyage of discovery through the history of wine and civilisation, blending the fascination of a really good museum with the thrill of a theme park.

Go winetasting

You can savour the best Bordeaux wines without leaving the city limits on the Urban Wine Trail, a downloadable smartphone guide to 14 terrific wine bars. You can taste first growth wines by the glass at Max Bordeaux, and be your own wine steward at Aux Quatre Coins du Vins, pouring 60 wines directly from an oenomat wine dispenser. There are dozens more by-the-glass offerings on the trail at the glamorous Bar a Vin at the Bordeaux Wine Council, which also offers Bordeaux wine workshops.

Blend your own wine

Alternatively, create your own wine at Chateau Pape Clement, which is located within the Bordeaux city limits. You’ll learn the art of tasting and will make your own wine blend. You can even take home your own bottle, complete with personal label.