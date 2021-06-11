Ireland to Open to Vaccinated Travelers on July 19

Earlier this month, Ireland became the latest European country (joining the likes of France, Spain, Italy, and Greece) to announce its plans for opening up to international travelers, including those from the United States.

According to the Irish government, beginning July 19, Ireland will begin welcoming travelers from within Europe who have the EU Digital COVID Certificate—a digital health pass issued to EU residents who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, tested negative for the virus, or who have recovered from COVID-19. Travelers with the EU Digital COVID Certificate will not be required to quarantine.

Travelers from all non-European countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., will also be allowed to enter Ireland as of July 19 as long as the country is not on the European Union’s “emergency brake” list—countries that have new or renewed restrictions applied to them due to a worsening epidemiological situation.

Travelers arriving from the U.S. will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to bypass otherwise mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Those without proof of vaccination will need to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. They will then need to quarantine after arrival and take a second post-arrival test.