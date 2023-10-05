Travel InspirationHotels
By Nicholas DeRenzo
  •  October 05, 2023

The Infinity Pool at This Airbnb Might Just Offer the Best View in Portugal’s Douro Valley

A million-dollar view—for less than $500 a night.

Pool and view at an Airbnb in Portugal's Douro Valley

The pool is heated at this Airbnb, so you can drink in the view from the water anytime of year.

Photo by Nicholas DeRenzo

~

Location: Folgosa do Douro, Portugal

Sleeps: 6 people (3 bedrooms/2 baths)

Book now: airbnb.com

~

    Right before the start of the pandemic, my friends Katie and Mike moved to London, where they expected to fill their weekends with trips around Europe. You know the rest: Lockdowns, of course, cramped their style, and they were separated from family and friends during a global crisis. So when regulations first started to loosen up a bit, we decided to stage a Thanksgiving mini-reunion in Portugal’s gorgeous Douro Valley, a place where our group of six could drink good wine, cook communal dinners, and catch up on the years of craziness we had just experienced.

    We were certainly not on the hunt for anything fancy, but we stumbled upon this three-bedroom farmhouse-turned-villa on Airbnb, surrounded by rows of grapevines, citrus and olive trees, and plenty of rose and lavender bushes—all with a price tag under $500. But the thing that made it seem like such a particularly impressive steal were the million-euro views out back: the lazily bending Douro River on which rabelo boats traditionally carried barrels of port wine to the warehouses of Vila Nova de Gaia, the red-tile-roofed country houses dotting the green landscape, and the terraced hillsides carved with vineyards that inspired novelist José Saramago to call this area “unarguably the eighth wonder of the world.”

    View of the Douro River Valley from an Airbnb

    In fall, the grapevines below the property glow with golden foliage.

    Photo by Nicholas DeRenzo

    The location

    About a 90-minute drive east of Porto, the property is set in the quiet village of Folgosa do Douro, which is mostly residential and is about halfway between the wineries of Peso da Régua and the historic town of Pinhão, where we had an excellent lunch at Cozinha da Clara and then sailed on a gorgeous (and, once again, shockingly affordable) wooden yacht with Ânima Durius.

    Folgosa itself is a bit quieter, though it is home to the restaurant DOC by chef Rui Paula, whose other restaurant Casa de Chá da Boa Nova has two Michelin stars. We opted instead to have Thanksgiving dinner in nearby Marmelal at the absolutely zero-frills roadside restaurant Douro Jovem, where the wine was homemade, the nightly menu was simple (“Carne ou peixe?”) and the service was memorably warm—and totally English-free.

    The one slight downside to the location: The farmhouse sits up a winding, narrow, and bumpy country road that was only wide enough for one car at a time. I was slightly white-knuckling it the entire time—the kind of road where you have to turn down the music and shush your friends so you can concentrate. According to the listing, the formerly gravel path has now been paved, which I’m sure would have alleviated some of my concerns.

    Living room with leather couch (L) and stone walls of the exterior of the Airbnb (R)

    Inside the stone farmhouse walls are inviting interiors decorated with comfy couches and cozy throws.

    Photos by Nicholas DeRenzo

    The interiors

    The open floor plan is perfect for bonding time, with a big wooden dining table made for late-night chatting over presunto (dry-cured ham), cheese, olives, and local wine. We stocked up on bottles at Quinta da Pacheca after a tasting and did our big grocery haul at a superstore in Lamego near the Santuário de Nossa Senhora dos Remédios, which is known for its monumental baroque staircase.

    I spent quite a bit of time cooking in the tight but well-appointed kitchen, with its cheerful mint green cabinets, a refrigerator paneled in wood from area wine crates, and a rug that looked like azulejo tiles. The beds—a king, a queen, and two singles in the guest bedroom—were comfortable, but the best seat in the house is the deep-seat leather couch, which should come with a warning: If you cozy up under the teddy-bear-soft, faux-fur throws, you’re going to be down for the count within minutes.

    Our one complaint: The showers in the two bathrooms are beautiful, with Spanish shale and bronze fixtures, but the old pipes couldn’t quite keep up with our shower schedule. We had to pivot and divide between morning and night showers to ensure that we all got hot water.

    Infinity pool with view at a Portugal Airbnb

    As of this year, the pool is heated.

    Photo by Nicholas DeRenzo

    The grounds

    The expansive stone patio includes a small infinity-edged pool that’s perfectly positioned to look out over the vineyard and the valley beyond. It was too cold for us to take the plunge during our November visit, but luckily the pool is newly heated as of this year. Regardless of the season, the lounge chairs and bench are an ideal spot to sit with a book and listen to the birds.

    Best of all, the view changes constantly throughout the day. We’d start every morning bundled up with coffee, snapping photos of the thick wall of fog that would come barreling through the valley like a freight train. And in the more diffuse afternoon light, the grapevines glowed with golden fall foliage.

    You’re invited to pick citrus fruits from the trees on site, but heed this warning: Don’t, under any circumstances, be tempted to pick a fresh olive off the tree and pop it in your mouth for a little treat! Before being brined and cured, olives contain an extraordinarily bitter chemical compound called oleuropein that will leave a bad taste in your mouth all day. You’ve been warned. And I learned the hard way.

    Stone patio and house exterior of Airbnb in Portugal

    Enjoy your cup of coffee outside each morning and watch the fog roll through the Douro Valley.

    Photo by Nicholas DeRenzo

    The perks

    When you’re taking a break from exploring the valley’s many quintas (or wine-producing estates), the villa is stocked with board games and books, which run the gamut from wanderlust-inspiring coffee table books (Slim Aarons: La Dolce Vita) to classics (Jane Eyre), cookbooks (Zac Posen’s Cooking with Zac) to modern novels (Pascal Mercier’s Night Train to Lisbon). While the setting is certainly conducive to a romantic getaway or a vacation for a small group of friends, families can request a crib and a pack ‘n’ play from the host.

    >> Find more 14 more Airbnbs you’ll want to book just for the pool

    Nicholas DeRenzo
    Nicholas DeRenzo is a freelance travel and culture writer based in Brooklyn. A graduate of NYU’s Cultural Reporting and Criticism program, he worked as an editor at Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel and, most recently, as executive editor at Hemispheres, the in-flight magazine of United Airlines. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Sunset, Wine Enthusiast, and more.
    AFAR Journeys
    dylan-shaw-DE6Z6lZ4_V8-unsplash (1).jpg
    Journeys: South America
    Discover the Thrills of Adventures in the Antarctic and Argentina on this Privately Guided Tour and Cruise
    Sponsored by
    El Peñón de Guatapé outside of Medellin, one of the many astounding sights you’ll marvel at on this cultural tour of Colombia
    Journeys: South America
    Immerse Yourself in Colombia’s Rich, Romantic History
    Sponsored by
    Masada National Park, overlooking the famed Dead Sea—one of many highlights of this trip.
    Journeys: History
    Explore the Ancient History of Sacred Israel
    Sponsored by
    AGA-Khan-Museum-building-exterior-with-people-daytime_ Arts, Culture & Entertainment_Image.jpg
    Journeys: Canada
    Immerse Yourself in the Rich Arts and Culture of Toronto
    Sponsored by
    The outdoor patio at RendezViews
    Journeys: Canada
    Savor Delicious Food in Toronto, One of the World’s Most Diverse Cities
    September 11, 2023 03:01 PM
     · 
    Destination Toronto
    The rainbow crosswalk in Toronto's Church and Wellesley village neighborhood
    Journeys: Canada
    Make the Most of a Long Weekend in LGBTQ+ Toronto
    September 11, 2023 02:44 PM
     · 
    Destination Toronto
    Load More
    More From AFAR
    The Villa at Camden Harbour Inn features light filled living spaces with large sofas.
    Stay Here Next
    This Dreamy New Farmhouse Villa in Maine Is Your Next Group Getaway
    September 30, 2023 06:00 AM
     · 
    Joe Diaz
    Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
    Hotels
    Why This Riviera Maya Resort Is Exactly the Retreat You Need
    Sponsored by
    The Haldane Suite at the Raffles London at The OWO features dark wood paneling and gilt chandeliers.
    Hotels
    London Is Having a Big Hotels Moment. These Are the 6 Openings of 2023 We’re Most Excited About
    September 29, 2023 06:00 AM
     · 
    Heidi Mitchell
    Kids on a hanging obstacle course at the KidsOnly Club at the One&Only Mandarina in Mexico
    Hotels
    These Hotels Have Kids Clubs That Go Above and Beyond
    September 28, 2023 09:00 AM
     · 
    Michelle Baran
    The faithful re-creation of Shrek's swamp is found
    Hotels
    You Can Now Book Shrek’s Swamp Home on Airbnb
    September 27, 2023 11:18 AM
     · 
    Bailey Berg
    Cafe table on a balcony overlooking lake and mountains in Switzerland
    Hotels
    9 Airbnbs With Breathtaking Views
    September 25, 2023 01:55 PM
     · 
    Nicholas DeRenzo
    Load More