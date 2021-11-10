Antarctica, Galápagos Cruises Discounted for Solo Travelers With This Expedition Line

Nov 10, 2021
Save thousands on an 18-day cruise to Antarctica on the MS “Roald Amundsen.”
From November 10 to 14, solo travelers can book select Hurtigruten cruises without any single supplement fees.
Hurtigruten Expeditions, the Norwegian line that specializes in sustainable polar cruises, is honoring Singles Day by eliminating supplemental fees for solo travelers over the next few days on select sailings in 2021 and 2022.
Unfamiliar with Singles Day? Each November 11, unpartnered people in China celebrate Singles Day by treating themselves to nice meals, nights out with their friends, and lots and lots of shopping. So many companies have started offering Singles Day sales that it has become the largest shopping event in the world and outranks Black Friday and Prime Day here in the United States.
Most cruise lines charge single supplement fees for travelers booking a double-occupancy room by themselves, which typically adds anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to a couple of thousand to the per person cost of the cruise. But from November 10–14, 2021, solo travelers can book select Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises to Antarctica, Central America, the Galápagos, Iceland, Norway, and South America without the dreaded single supplement. (Keep in mind Norway still isn’t open to U.S. tourists as of November 2021.)
The promotion is a great way for solo travelers to see penguins and whales on an 18-day cruise to Antarctica on the MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten’s hybrid electric-powered cruise ship that just launched in 2019. For those seeking warmer climates, Hurtigruten is also removing the single supplement on select dates of its 9-day Galápagos Islands Expedition and its 15-day cruise up Latin America’s Pacific Coast from Chile to Panama.
Hurtigruten Expeditions is currently requiring all passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding the ship. Passengers also will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid test upon embarkation. If Hurtigruten cancels your cruise, you can request a refund or rebook for free on a future sailing departing up to March 31, 2023.
The single supplement fee varies from cruise to cruise depending on length of trip and destination. To find more information about the specific Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises included in the sale, visit hurtigruten.com/offers.
Before traveling internationally, Americans should check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories and should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight to the U.S.
The CDC also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
