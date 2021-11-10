Antarctica, Galápagos Cruises Discounted for Solo Travelers With This Expedition Line

Hurtigruten Expeditions, the Norwegian line that specializes in sustainable polar cruises, is honoring Singles Day by eliminating supplemental fees for solo travelers over the next few days on select sailings in 2021 and 2022.

Unfamiliar with Singles Day? Each November 11, unpartnered people in China celebrate Singles Day by treating themselves to nice meals, nights out with their friends, and lots and lots of shopping. So many companies have started offering Singles Day sales that it has become the largest shopping event in the world and outranks Black Friday and Prime Day here in the United States.

Most cruise lines charge single supplement fees for travelers booking a double-occupancy room by themselves, which typically adds anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to a couple of thousand to the per person cost of the cruise. But from November 10–14, 2021, solo travelers can book select Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises to Antarctica, Central America, the Galápagos, Iceland, Norway, and South America without the dreaded single supplement. (Keep in mind Norway still isn’t open to U.S. tourists as of November 2021.)

The promotion is a great way for solo travelers to see penguins and whales on an 18-day cruise to Antarctica on the MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten’s hybrid electric-powered cruise ship that just launched in 2019. For those seeking warmer climates, Hurtigruten is also removing the single supplement on select dates of its 9-day Galápagos Islands Expedition and its 15-day cruise up Latin America’s Pacific Coast from Chile to Panama.