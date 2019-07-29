How Tokyo’s Coffee Culture Inspired an Indie American Brand

Café Bach prides itself as much on providing hospitality and a lounge-style atmosphere as it does on roasting coffee.

The smell of apple pie and roasting coffee beans fills the air inside Café Bach, a 51-year-old coffee shop in Tokyo ’s rough-and-tumble Minami-Senju neighborhood. Café Bach is what many young Tokyoites might describe as “Shōwa.” Japan ’s Shōwa era (1926–1989) was marked by a penchant for imported concepts and non-Japanese decor. At Café Bach, staff in mint-green shirts serve customers who sit, quietly sipping, in bulky leather-and-wood chairs, surrounded by dark wood wainscoting, as classical music plays in the background. I’m here this morning to meet James Freeman, the founder of Blue Bottle Coffee , the third-wave, Bay Area coffee company recently purchased by Nestlé for an estimated $500 million. We’re going on a tour of some of his favorite Tokyo coffee shops, and Café Bach is not only at the top of his list but, thanks to its legendary brewing rituals, was also part of the inspiration for his own coffee empire.

“Japan doesn’t have a big morning rush hour for coffee,” Freeman says. Matcha or genmaicha, roasted brown rice tea, is usually served with a traditional Japanese breakfast, while coffee is typically consumed in the late afternoon. “In Japan’s tensely structured work culture, an afternoon coffee is treated as a little luxury or reward for hard work, not an energy drink to pull you through the rest of the day,” he adds.



Like each of Japan’s Blue Bottle locations, Meguro’s 19-seat outpost offers a Marie Kondo level of minimalism. This particular location has clean counter lines, natural wood hues, and a single image of a blue bottle emblazoned on a polished concrete wall. These are sanctuaries from the commercial onslaught of urban life, and it’s easy to see why the company has done so well in Japan.



“We didn’t set out to become a Japanese coffee brand,” Freeman says, “But our shops here have historically performed better than anywhere else, so we just ran with it. It’s exciting to spend time in the place that originally inspired Blue Bottle.”

Photo by Ko Sasaki Tokyo’s newer cafés maintain omotenashi—or the traditional Japanese-style of hospitality–but they also incorporate modern equipment and designs into their spaces.

How to Take Your Own Tokyo Coffee Tour

Classical music plays at the Shōwa-era meikyoku kissaten (music lounge), but Fumiko’s homemade pastry and Mamoru’s globally sourced beans are the real stars. 1 Chome-23-9, NihonzutsumiThe airy, micro-size contemporary kissaten is hidden on a side street in Tokyo’s Meguro neighborhood. 1 Chome-17-23 MeguroTalking is discouraged inside this meikyoku kissaten, a hodgepodge of European architecture with Venetian Gothic arches and Corinthian columns, where music lovers converge in Shibuya’s Love Hotel district. 2 Chome-19-13 DogenzakaThis small branch with polished concrete walls is among the newest Blue Bottle cafés in Tokyo. 1 Chome-2-19 Shimomeguro