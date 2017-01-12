How to Swim in a Swanky Hotel Pool (Without Being a Guest)

When Dylan Bushnell, a 20-something software developer with a background in game design, was growing up in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by luxe hotel pools—most of them off-limits.

This was a drag. “Spending time at these pools is such a singular, lovely experience,” says Bushnell. “But there was no clear, easy way to buy a day pass at most hotels.” That’s when it struck him. What if he could convince hotels to let people who weren’t guests pay to use their pools?

Boom! Dip was born.

The free travel app specializes in hotel day passes, enabling non–hotel guests to buy limited access to swimming pools, hot tubs, cabanas, daybeds, spas, gyms, steam rooms, and private beaches, among other exclusive hotel amenities. From a budgeting standpoint, it’s kind of like taking afternoon tea in a fancy hotel—you can experience the high-end ambiance without staying overnight. Participating hotels, meanwhile, generate additional revenue on amenities they’re already offering.

[[[wanderlist_id#45817]]]