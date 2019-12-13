Another Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming in 2020—Here’s How to See It

The total solar eclipse taking place on December 14, 2020, gives travelers an opportunity to turn two dream trips into one: Since the path of totality—the area in which the moon completely blocks the sun—will pass over Chile and Argentina, you can chase an eclipse and explore the staggering mountains, glaciers, and lakes of the Patagonian landscape at the same time. What’s more, the Geminid meteor shower will peak on December 13 and 14, so plan to look up the night before too—it’ll be summer in South America, so it’s likely that the skies will be clear.

Much like the eclipse that many saw over the United States in 2017, this one will take place in the middle of the day—around 1 p.m.—and directly overhead. The phenomenon’s 56-mile-wide path will cross northern Patagonia, slicing through Chile’s Villarrica National Park and Argentina’s lake district. With the right itinerary, you can glamp on an estancia, sail on a catamaran, take a ride on the southernmost railway in the world, or visit more of the 17 national parks on Chile’s Route of Parks before and after the event. Here are stellar trips to book from six companies that’ll help you make the most of it.

Courtesy of GeoEx Guests on GeoEx’s Solar Eclipse Argentina and Patagonia Icons trip will stay in a pop-up luxury camp on a private ranch in Argentina.

GeoEx’s “Solar Eclipse Argentina and Patagonia Icons”

GeoEx has managed to secure space on a private Argentinian ranch in the Neuquén Province, the area expected to have the longest duration of totality. Here, the 18 guests on its “Solar Eclipse Argentina and Patagonia Icons” trip will glamp in luxury tents and learn more about the event and about the skies from Dr. Ed Krupp, acclaimed astronomer and director of the Griffith Observatory since 1974. Dr. Krupp has a particular interest in archaeastronomy and will also talk about the cultural aspects of an eclipse, including folklore.

The 12-day itinerary, which begins on December 6, 2020, includes visits to Torres del Paine to take in the park’s famous peaks, glaciers, and lakes; the enormous Perito Moreno glacier in Los Glaciares National Park; and a drive along the scenic 65-mile Route of Seven Lakes in Argentina.

Intrepid’s Argentina eclipse 2020 trip

Dr. John Mason MBE, an applied physicist and principal lecturer in astronomy at the United Kingdom’s South Downs Planetarium, will once again be joining Intrepid tours for this eclipse. Known for his engaging and inspirational presentations, Dr. Mason accompanied Intrepid groups to northern Chile for the July 2019 eclipse and has been leading overseas expeditions to observe eclipses, meteor showers, and aurora for more than 30 years.

After a few days in Buenos Aires, guests on this eight-day itinerary, which begins on December 9, 2020, will head to Bariloche in Argentina’s lake district for catamaran rides on Nahuel Huapi Lake, side trips to the green waters of Frias Lake and Los Cántaros lake, and a drive along the Route of Seven Lakes. On eclipse day, guests will enoy a pre-event lecture from Dr. Mason then watch the moon pass in front of the sun from a private viewing site in Piedra del Aguila, which is in the eclipse’s central path. There’s a lot of interest in these kinds of sky-watching adventures, so this trip will be larger than most Intrepid adventures, accommodating up to 50 people. Get ready to make friends!

Solar eclipse photography safari

Natural World Safaris is offering a four-day, photography-focused trip to view the eclipse in Chile. The trip is best done as an add-on to Natural World Safaris’ small-group Puma Photography Safari with Diego Araya (from $7,770), which includes six nights in the geodesic domes of EcoCamp Patagonia in Torres del Paine National Park and plenty of time to seek out and snap shots of pumas, guanacos, rheas, Andean foxes, Andean condors, and more.

Whether or not they join the puma adventure, shutterbugs on the eclipse safari will stay in a glamping camp in Temuco in the Araucanïa region of Chile. There, they can visit the nearby Huife Hot Springs and opt for excursions offered by the glamping camp, such as hiking in Herquehue National Park, climbing the 9,380-foot Villarrica Volcano, white-water rafting the Trancura river, visiting waterfalls of Ojos del Caburgua, or relaxing in the Termas Geometricas thermal baths in the town of Coñaripe. For the eclipse itself, guests will travel to a spot near Villarrica and Pucón right in the middle of the path of totality.

Photo by Ksenia Ragozina/Shutterstock Guests on Wild Frontier’s Patagonia Solar Eclipse Tour will ride on La Trochita, also known as the Old Patagonian Express.

Patagonia solar eclipse tour with Wild Frontiers

True to Wild Frontiers form, this 14-day itinerary is more adventurous than other eclipse trips you’ll come across. The journey culminates with a picnic lunch during the main celestial event, which guests will watch from a spot in the central path of the eclipse just outside the village of Junín, Argentina.