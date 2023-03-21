5 Ways to Refresh at the Caribbean’s Ultimate Holistic Wellness Spot

Ask 100 people what wellness means to them, and you’re likely to get 100 different answers. At BodyHoliday, an all-inclusive Saint Lucia resort nestled along the Caribbean Sea that prioritizes relaxation and rejuvenation above all else, guests are free—and empowered—to pursue their wellbeing as it best suits them.

Filled with one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Wellness Clinic (based on functional medicine) and Ayurvedic temple, the dreamy property’s distinctive approach to wellness is designed to restore balance with daily treatments in the world-class Wellness Centre, immersive fitness classes and activities, and thoughtful dining options. At this one-of-a-kind destination, you can personalize your getaway to help you reach your goals, choosing from a wide range of therapeutic offerings supported by a highly specialized team. Enjoy a healing Thai Shiatsu massage. Practice your serve with a tennis pro. And consult with experts to begin a path to better living. Here’s how to create your own perfect wellness vacation at this island escape.

Care for yourself

The Wellness Centre’s Moorish-inspired palace. SunSwept Resorts

Voted one of the Caribbean’s best spas time and time again, BodyHoliday’s Wellness Centre marks the heart of the resort where guests come to wind down and savor superlative treatments. Choose from a range of daily inclusive 50-minute sessions, from Swedish and Balinese massage to calming body wraps and detoxifying scrubs.

The Wellness Centre is also home to Pavitra, the only genuine Ayurvedic temple in the Caribbean, in addition to a thalassotherapy pool. Hailing from around the globe, BodyHoliday’s skilled therapists and beauticians each specialize in their respective practices, such as Reiki and Bhutanese massage, ensuring that you receive the best service.

Get active

Biking in Saint Lucia. SunSwept Resorts

Enjoy active beach vacations? Between sailing, windsurfing, waterskiing, kayaking, a modern fitness facility, golf, tennis, archery, fencing, and other sports, you’ll have a plethora of choices. For more adventurous spirits, BodyHoliday arranges offsite pursuits, like scuba diving at colorful reefs, hiking through the rainforest, biking the coastline, or abseiling (rope-assisted rock climbing) down a river gorge. Improve your skill or pick up a new hobby with classes taught by Olympic athletes and professional instructors, and exercise your body and mind with master yogis through the BodyYoga program.

Turn aging into a science

The Wellness Clinic combines advanced Western technology and Eastern approaches to medicine. Andreas von Einsiedel

If you’re looking for a more in-depth approach to well-being, BodyHoliday’s Wellness Clinic provides a path to optimal health that addresses the needs of living in the 21st century. The concept is based on functional medicine and combines the latest scientific research and testing with ancient Eastern practices, using physiological and biochemical information to assess your nutrients, hormone and stress levels, heart health, and circulation. Based on the results, you’ll receive a personalized program, which may include a tailored diet, exercise routine, treatments, meditation, and yoga that you can follow after you leave.

Eat like a Rastafarian

The farm-to-table experience at I-TAL. Andreas von Einsiedel

At BodyHoliday, the commitment to living well includes eating well. Nowhere is this more evident than at I-TAL, a Rastafarian farm-to-table restaurant that features fresh herbs and vegetables from the resort’s organic garden.

Inspired by the philosophy that a natural diet focused on the vitamins and minerals available in plants can improve health and energy, this sustainable culinary experience begins with a guided tour to harvest ingredients that will then be prepared onsite. After learning more about the cooking process from the I-TAL chef, dig into a nourishing and delicious meal, such as pigeon peas cooked over an open flame and fresh coconut ice cream made from nut milk, while overlooking the resort and Cariblue Bay below.

Restore your skin

BodyHoliday’s Skin Care Clinic features facials from around the world. Andreas von Einsiedel

How we feel on the inside and outside are inevitably intertwined. Boasting an extensive range of treatments designed to restore and enhance your natural beauty and sense of well-being, BodyHoliday’s Skin Care Clinic uses only advanced, top formulas from around the world.

Revive and film your skin with a CACI non-surgical face lift, which uses tiny electrical impulses to tone facial muscles. Restore your skin’s glow with light therapy or a peel. Take advantage of a cold marine facial, during which plant extracts and a cool mint mask strengthen and calm delicate, red skin. You’ll leave paradise looking and feeling your absolute best.