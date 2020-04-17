I Went Bird Watching in Colombia From My Couch and You Should Too

Try virtual bird watching now, and it could make you a better traveler the next time you hit the road.

Of all the virtual experiences being offered to us these strange days, this was the one that caught my attention: virtual bird watching in Colombia. The creators of The Birders, a 2019 documentary about a birding road trip through northern Colombia have created a checklist of all 102 birds that appear in the hour-long film (free on YouTube) so that you can mark them off as you watch. The documentary, which stars Diego Calderón-Franco, an expert guide, and Keith Ladzinski, a wildlife filmmaker, is part of an effort by the Colombia Ministry of Tourism to establish the country as a birding destination. It’s a pretty easy sell. Nearly 2,000 species can be spotted there, more than you can see in any other country. Colombia’s birds range from hummingbirds so tiny they look like bumblebees to tall, pink flamingos that manage to be both gawky and elegant. The movie shows off the mountains, rain forest, beaches, and coffee plantations that attract all those birds, too, so the film is a nice escape, even if you don’t want to “bird” it. But if you do, here are some tips. You don’t have to be a birder One of the best things about the hobby of bird watching is how easy it is to start. Have you ever seen a bird and said, hey, that’s a pretty bird; I wonder what kind it is? Congratulations, you’re a bird watcher. Welcome to the club. Yes, you may have just taken your first step down a path that will lead you to spend large sums of money on binoculars and to have an obsessive list of all the birds you’ve seen in your life and to start dropping phrases like “sexual dimorphism” into your daily conversation, but then again, maybe you just like looking at birds every once in a while. That’s OK. And bird watching without even going outside? It doesn’t get much easier than that. WhereNext.com / ProColombia / Keith Ladzinski The blue-naped chlorophonia ranges throughout much of South America. If you’re a serious birder, maybe you don’t need the list. Maybe you want to see if you can tell a slender-billed tyrannulet from a specious tryrannulet without any clues. If so, go for it. But for most of us, having a list helpfully limits the universe of birds to consider: If you see a bird that looks like an owl, and the only owl on the list is the Andean pygmy owl, well, you know you just spotted an Andean pygmy owl.



Birdwatching the movie with the list in hand turns the activity into something like doing a jigsaw puzzle. You know the birds are there, just as you know the pieces of a puzzle are there, and your job is to find them. This is a bit different than birding out in nature, where you never know what you’re going to see. That’s more like a research project where you try to gather all the information you can, then draw conclusions. Each approach exercises different mental muscles. But even if you treat it like a jigsaw puzzle, you don’t have to find all the birds! (It would probably take you quite a while.) Follow your natural curiosity. You can just look up the birds you find the prettiest. Or identify 10 birds and call it a day. This is fun, not work. Watch the film, then go back and bird it The birds come at you rapid-fire from the opening scene. I quickly realized that I’d need to be constantly hitting the pause button if I was going to have much of a chance to identify any but the most obvious birds. And it turns out that the movie is about much more than seeing a bunch of birds. It’s also about music—the filmmakers recorded bird calls and shared them with musicians who created songs around the calls—and indigenous culture and Colombian history. So let yourself watch it all the way through. Obviously you can check off the birds you know as you go—I identified about 30 on my first viewing—but I’d suggest you enjoy the film first, then go back for the birds. The movie is less than an hour long, so it’s not too big of a commitment. You’ll also see that the closing credits include a list of all the birds. It says they’re listed in order of appearance, but it seemed to me as if they missed a few here and there. Before my second viewing, I took a screen shot of the list in the credits that I kept open on my screen as I rewatched the movie. It was a shortcut that saved me from having to look up every bird I didn’t know. Get an app to help The filmmakers recommend the free Merlin app, which, if you’re a birder, you might already have. It’s great for beginning birders because it walks you through identification by letting you click on observable characteristics. You answer the best you can: Is it bigger or smaller than a robin? What are the main colors? Did you see it flying? On a bush? Wading in the water? Then the app serves up photos and descriptions of potential matches. If you want to use the Merlin app with the film, you’ll need to download the free Colombia “Bird Pack,” which includes more than 1,000 species.

