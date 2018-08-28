A Room With a Runway View: Airport Hotels for Plane Spotters

Book a stay at one of these spots for a front-row seat.

Airport viewing decks offer fleeting glances of planes taking off and maneuvering while you’re rushing to the gate. But if you really want to slow down and take time for some serious plane spotting, these hotels offer a ringside seat to the action. Some have well-positioned balconies, others offer a view from the bed, and still more feature plane spotting packages as part of the deal. So seek out one of these hotels next time you’re traveling and want to really get a good look at the airborne ballet of a well-run airport. Grand Hyatt DFW The Grand Hyatt DFW sits atop the international terminal at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and has recently introduced a special plane spotting guide that gives guests details on the aircraft types that may pass by on a daily basis. Renaissance London Heathrow Known as home to some of the best runway-view rooms in the world, the recently renovated Executive rooms at the Renaissance London Heathrow are privy to an enormous variety of international airlines taking off and landing. Guests can even watch the action from bed. Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Airport Hotel The Renaissance Concourse Atlanta finds itself directly in front of the airport’s busy runways. Better yet, the furnished balconies mean guests can stand outside to enjoy the view or snap an unobstructed photo. There is also an aviation package that includes binoculars, tickets to the Delta Flight Museum across the street, and toy planes for kids. San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront

The San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront enjoys one of the best positions along the bay to watch planes on final approach into SFO. Guests can enjoy the av geek views from their rooms, but also along the jogging path and benches that line the waterfront. Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schipol The Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s airport view rooms offer panoramic scenes of the taxiways, including many planes parked at remote stands waiting for passengers. Photo by alredosaz/Shutterstock The Hilton Charles de Gaulle is right by the iconic Concorde. Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport While transferring between planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport can be harrowing, a stay at Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is a rewarding perk for aviation fans. The hotel is situated between the three main terminal complexes and adjacent to the iconic Concorde now mounted on stilts near the taxiway. Hyatt Regency LAX It’s tough to find a better spot to work out than the Hyatt Regency LAX. The action at Los Angeles International Airport is in plain view from this hotel, which sits in the center of the airport’s quartet of runways. The gym is located at the top of the building, giving it maximum views of the airport action. Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport The Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport is connected to the domestic terminals at Chicago’s busiest airport and has some of the best plane spotting rooms in the country. This is the only hotel directly connected to the airport terminals. Ask for a Runway View room to get the best views of takeoffs, landings, and everything in between from the floor-to-ceiling, soundproof windows. Calgary Marriott In-Terminal Hotel

