How to Explore Haiti—and Get Your Hands on Its Magical Rum

By Miranda smith
May 25, 2018
From the July/August 2018 issue
Haiti’s rich Afro-Caribbean culture, French architecture, and natural beauty make for an unforgettable trip. Here's where to stay, swim and drink.
AFAR contributing writer Tom Downey visited the island for his story about clairin, Haiti’s local rum, in the July/August 2018 issue. Here’s the behind-the-scenes low-down on how to visit the island like he did—and how to get your hands on some clairin.
Transportation within Haiti can be tricky. Renting a car is not recommended for first-time visitors—traffic is chaotic and road conditions unpredictable. Many travelers hire a driver through their hotel or tour agency. Voyages Lumière can arrange transportation and guides (from $25 per hour). The U.S. State Department advises against joining the crowds that pack into Port-au-Prince’s exuberantly colorful tap-taps—converted school buses and pickup trucks—due to safety concerns.
Exploring Port-au-Prince
Exploring Beyond
Drinking clairin
The spirit is now available in a select few New York eateries—such as Glady’s restaurant in Brooklyn and the upscale Augustine restaurant in downtown Manhattan—as well as online at Astor Wines ($40 per bottle).
