Take in Gorgeous Scenery, Skyscraper Views, and More Awe-Inspiring Sights in Abu Dhabi

Pacific Holidays’ weeklong tour brings you colorful skylines, designer boutiques, mouthwatering feasts, and postcard-perfect beaches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With its rich history and culture, boosted by industry-leading innovation in hospitality, there’s plenty to fall in love with in the United Arab Emirates, and there’s never been a better way to visit, thanks to Pacific Holidays’ devoted staff and flexible itineraries, ensuring unrivaled convenience and dependability for first-time travelers to these two bustling cities.

A more ethical way to travel

Founded in 1993 by lifelong traveler Jerry Chang, New York-based Pacific Holidays takes pride in its established track record of dependability, dedication, and value, serving as a bridge between cultures for travelers of all stripes while following their motto of always “putting principles ahead of profits.” As a member of the American Society of Travel Agents’ Tour Operator Program (TOP), and with accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, Pacific Travels has received considerable accolades from their peers, including Editor’s Pick in the category of Best Tour Operator, Asia, as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards.

With their Dynamic Dubai and Majestic Abu Dhabi tour, specifically, you’ll spend eight lively and educational days getting the most out of these two major metropolitan areas, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there. Consistently ranked among the top ten American tour operators by U.S.-based tourism boards, Pacific Holidays’ expert-led tour packages include round trip airfare from major American travel hubs, transfers, accommodation, plus significant discounts and upgrades always on offer to help make that dream vacation a reality.

Ever mindful of their client’s individual interests, their extensive menu of travel packages also includes plenty of free time and elective add-on tours to ensure that no two trips are alike. Whether it’s their style-minded Dubai Deluxepackage to journeys which stretch into Egypt and Jordan, or a trip to one of their many other enriching destinations throughout Asia, the South Pacific, and Latin America, traveling with Pacific Holidays is certain to be a trip for the ages.

The dazzling dual-city tour

Upon landing in the capital of Abu Dhabi, you’ll have ample time to check out its many can’t-miss highlights, from the dazzling white marble Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the iconic, blade-like cluster of skyscrapers known as the Etihad Towers. Perhaps the island city’s most stunning feature, however, is its turquoise waters, and the Abu Dhabi Corniche is the perfect place to admire them. Here, you’ll find five miles of walkable promenades, bike paths, playgrounds, and fountains to explore among the sun worshippers and fitness enthusiasts who frequent it every day. The Blue Flag-certified Corniche Beach, in particular, features a diverse assortment of top-notch cafes and restaurants of every stripe, including the CAF Cafe, the ever-popular Patron Meat House, and even a Cold Stone Creamery right on the boardwalk.



Your trip also includes four full days in Dubai, leaving you plenty of time to explore the origins of this great metropolis, starting with Dubai Creek, commonly known as the “lifeblood” of the city. You’ll orient yourself with a drive through Old Dubai in the neighborhood of Bastakiya, with visits to several of its most crucial cultural sites, plus the opportunity to shop for jewelry and spices in its local souks. From the treasured Union House, where in 1971 the UAE was first declared a nation, to Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, this trip is designed to provide you with a deeper understanding of the United Arab Emirates of yesterday and today.

