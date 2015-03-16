How to Drink Moonshine in the Middle of the Afternoon

I never totally got afternoon tea. I love the communal and relaxing idea behind it, but the formality and quiet talking rub me the wrong way. Then, one day, I swapped in moonshine for the tea, Chinese rice farmers for my usual city crowd, and suddenly, I was converted.

There was no formal invitation, but the sound of laughter and a wide open door beckoned me into what turned out to be someone’s personal cave in the rural village of Puzhehei, near China’s border with Vietnam. Inside, I faced six rice farmers on stools staring at me with interest, a floor jagged with 10,000-year-old stalagmites, dozens of covered clay jugs filled with alcohol, a disco ball overhead, a karaoke machine wedged into the rock wall, and, before I knew it, a shot of homemade baijiu (clear rice liquor) pushed my way.

I’d arrived just in time for their daily ritual of afternoon moonshine. The drink differs from their dinner version. It doesn’t immediately knock you out and tastes just a touch less like gasoline. At any given moment someone would yell “gan bei!” (dry cup). We’d raise our glasses, clink, drink, and grimace.