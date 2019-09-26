Why You Should Head to Your Nearest National Park This Saturday

Every year, the fourth Saturday of September marks National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort for the country’s public lands. It’s also a fee-free day. Here’s how to get involved.

You don’t need an excuse to visit a national park. Those dense forests, rolling hills, towering cliffs, and rainbow canyons are reason enough. But on Saturday, September 28, there’s a little extra incentive for you to get out and explore the country’s public lands. In honor of the 26th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD), organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), parks, monuments, and recreation areas in U.S. states and territories will be hosting volunteer events—and what’s more, plenty of park sites that usually charge admission will be fee-free for everyone, volunteer or no. Many of the NPLD events will kick off in the morning and end in the early afternoon, so after a morning of work, volunteers will be able to spend the rest of the day in the great outdoors, enjoying the fruits of their labor by hiking along newly trimmed trails or relaxing, perhaps with a cocktail, in scenic and well-groomed picnic areas. Photo by Jason Dixson Photography In addition to volunteer efforts, many NPLD celebrations include educational activities such as this talk, which took place at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in Washington, D.C.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort in the country, and this year more than 100,000 people are expected to join in the activities. Events, which vary by park, will mostly include trail maintenance, river or coast cleanups, tree planting, and the removal of invasive species, as well as hikes, educational talks, and other fun activities. But a number of parks are going big. One of the biggest NPLD events, for example, will take place in Yosemite: Some 2,000 people are expected to participate in a park-wide cleanup, including climbers from all over the world who will rappel down El Capitan and Mount Watkins to remove trash left on ledges. Volunteers at the Grand Canyon–Parashant National Monument can actually help build a trail; using hand tools, they’ll work alongside Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service staff to create a half-mile path around Pakoon Springs. And in El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico, volunteers of all ages will work to refurbish El Toro Trail, which was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria. The National Environmental Education Foundation has created an interactive map that allows users to filter by location, so you can find the nearest event to home—or to wherever you happen to be. Here are a few fun events near big cities across the country: Chicago National Public Lands Day Tree Planting

Get your hands dirty in Riverdale, Illinois, helping the local Student Conservation Association plant, mulch, and water 85 trees around the neighborhood. Denver National Public Lands Day at Clear Creek Canyon Park

In addition to cleanups, activities at this Denver NPLD event will include erosion control and habitat restoration. At the end of the day, join in a food-and-music-filled celebration in honor of your efforts. Houston National Public Lands Day with Memorial Park Conservancy

The NPLD event at Houston’s Memorial Park will end with complimentary beer as well as lawn games and a food truck, so raise a glass to your fellow volunteers and dig into a well-deserved meal. Los Angeles

