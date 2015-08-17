Home>Travel inspiration

How to Brunch In Spain: Eating Tortilla in The World’s Culinary Capital

By Marti Kilpatrick

08.17.15

share this article
flipboard

Marti Kilpatrick

In a land where brunches are scarce, the tortilla española is your best breakfast bet.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

This iconic dish of eggs, potatoes and onions, aka the Spanish omelette, crowns the counter of nearly every tapas bar in Spain. Here are the best spots to do brunch the local way in Spain’s culinary touchstone, San Sebastian.

Bar Zabaleta

This unassuming corner bar, tucked away in San Sebastian’s lesser-known neighborhood of Gros, consistently contends for the title of top tortilla. One bite of the almost orange omelette (the owner swears by free-range eggs from the nearby countryside) with its perfect creamy consistency, and you’ll know why. Wash it down with local Basque cider.

Bar Zabaleta / Calle Zabaleta, 51 / + 34 943 27 64 88

A Fuego Negro

Plenty of people wax poetic about A Fuego Negro’s daring, molecular pintxos, but Sunday mornings are where it’s at in this hip Old Town bar. Chef Edorta Lamo brews a house vermouth on the side, so grab a slice of tortilla and pair it with a glass of his Beltza vermouth, prepared with the traditional shot of soda water and a touch of Campari. Relax and revel in your total Spanish-ness to the tunes of the DJ spinning some Sunday vinyl.

A Fuego Negro / Calle 31 de Agosto, 31 / +34 650 13 53 73

Narru

Article continues below advertisement

Iñigo Peña, the young chef of Narru, has gained worldwide recognition for his product-focused, paired-down menu. He has also, unwittingly, created the most delicious brunch in San Sebastián. The bar at Narru serves up tortilla, but pass on it for a deconstructed version featuring yolky farm eggs, creamy potatoes, and—bonus—some acorn-fed Iberian ham on top. To accompany, order their perfect pa amb tomaquet, a thin and crunchy bread slathered in fresh tomato, and finish it off with torrija, a crunchy Spanish-style French toast.

Narru / Calle Zubieta, 56 / +34 943 42 33 49 / www.narru.es

>> Next: Check out our guide to San Sebastián!

popular stories

  1. Airlines Told They Must Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

    Tips + News

  2. One Great Day in Paris, According to Meghan Donovan

    AFAR Advisor

  3. MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

    Art + Culture

more from afar

Airlines Told They Must Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

Airlines Told They Must Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

Air Travel

How to Visit a National Park Without Actually Visiting a National Park

How to Visit a National Park Without Actually Visiting a National Park

National Parks

When in Quarantine, Do As the Italians Do

When in Quarantine, Do As the Italians Do

Travel News

Signature Cocktails From Around the World That You Should Definitely Try at Home

Signature Cocktails From Around the World That You Should Definitely Try at Home

Food + Drink