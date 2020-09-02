Hotel vs. Vacation Rental During COVID—Which Feels Safer?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we all have a very personal approach to which experiences we’re more comfortable with and how to minimize risks. Two AFAR staffers share their different takes.

Welcome to AFARguments, a series where editors go head to head about divisive travel issues. In early summer, as states began to emerge from coronavirus lockdown, many AFAR staffers began to slowly tiptoe back out into the world. And what we quickly realized was that our tiptoeing really differed from one person to the next. Some were quick to jump in their car and head on camping trips as a form of socially distanced escape. Some of us were eager to get on domestic flights to see friends or family, while others said “no way” to flying for the time being. For AFAR’s digital content director Laura Dannen Redman, driving-distance getaways to trustworthy hotel and resort properties were among the first travel experiences she felt ready to embrace post-lockdown. For AFAR’s travel news editor Michelle Baran, equally eager to get out on the road as soon as it felt safe, vacation rentals felt like a less risky way to do so. Here, the two editors break down their thought process on hotels versus vacation rentals in the era of COVID. Laura Dannen Redman: To kick off the debate, why don’t we start with a fundamental question: What makes vacation rentals feel more “comfortable” to you right now? Michelle Baran: For me, it’s pretty simple. People freak me out more than surfaces. LDR: Ha! In life? Or during COVID? MB: Pre-COVID, I loved a great hotel stay as much as a vacation rental and often alternated between the two. Actually, at the beginning of the pandemic, I was more concerned about surfaces and thought I would maybe lean more towards hotel stays once I was able to emerge back out into the world, because hotels were all coming out with these great cleaning measures that were really impressive. But then the research started to show the risks are more about person-to-person transmission and less about issues of the virus lingering on surfaces (though I still do a thorough wipe down of everything). Vacation rentals kind of emerged as my preferred option for maintaining a “safer at home” lifestyle on the road. What about you? Why do you feel more comfortable at a hotel? LDR: I’ve always felt like a hotel was a much cleaner place than my own home. Not that I live in filth—I’m kind of a neat freak—but because great hotels make guests feel as comfortable as they do at home, if not more so. They help them escape. Bathtubs have to shine; sheets have to be pristine. You could eat off the floor (I have toddlers, it happens). It’s one definition of luxury in the hospitality industry. A vacation means the freedom to not have to worry about day-to-day stressors. I would still feel those in a vacation rental right now in a major way. MB: Ha. I’m not a bath person. But anyways, here’s my thing. I feel you on the cleanliness. But what about all the people at the hotel?

LDR: We did a lot of research before we chose hotels or resorts, making sure that the towns we were visiting followed the same COVID safety rules we were accustomed to. Masks had to be worn indoors in public places and outdoors in crowds. Social distancing, six feet of separation. Believe that this virus actually exists. As for the staff at the hotel, I didn’t see them as the threat—I saw us as the threat. It was a privilege to go to this hotel. They were working hard and wearing masks and eager to have business back; our job was to be respectful guests and be sure everyone’s safety was being considered. MB: What I think is really interesting about this and the pandemic in general is how much it has changed our behaviors and perceptions, because this is such a new reality for us all. Like here we are two people who have traveled extensively previously and now we fall very squarely into two different “comfort camps”—if that’s even a term. LDR: I would like to go to a comfort camp. Do they have a spa? MB: OMG. Did you go to a spa? I can’t even. LDR: I’m going to get travel-shame mail for this but I have been to two spas, and gotten two massages, both at hotels. Both spas were completely empty at the time—I was the only person in the relaxation room, the bathrooms, the hallways. (They staggered all the appointments to keep us separate and have time to clean.) We wore masks throughout, except for when I was face down during the massage. In one instance, they had rigged a face covering that I breathed into. So to bring it back to our original conversation, I’m choosing hotels because of their amenities, too. For our family trip, we only sought out places with pools. A vacation rental doesn’t always afford the same luxuries—and my husband and I usually end up defaulting to daily norms and chores when we stay in one. At hotels, we’re trying to find freedom from anxiety and day-to-day rhythms. Do you feel like you got to relax sufficiently at a vacation rental? MB: Yes. I got to relax at my rentals because I felt safe. One thing I have found with COVID is that if I push my boundaries into an arena where I don’t feel safe, then it actually defeats the purpose. Now I’m all nervous nelly and not enjoying myself. For instance, we haven’t eaten out at a restaurant since March and I’m totally OK with that. We have two small kids, which is a nightmare anyway, and we just do takeout. And I feel more at ease. Same with a vacation rental. It’s a nice change of scenery, we’re still in a new place. We go to new coffee shops, restaurants (for takeout), we go on hikes, we go to the beach, we see new things, we don’t work, we take a break to really be with the kids not in that crazy work-from-home-and-everything-is-chaos kind of way. So yes, it’s still a totally legitimate break to me.

LDR: That’s all totally fair. The idea of a trip or vacation is different right now than pre-COVID and we have to respect boundaries, limits. Can I ask you to define what “safer to me” means? You said initially that people freak you out. What’s your biggest concern on the road? MB: Everything I do these days (save for having my son at preschool) is to limit my exposure to others. So while on the road, I like to mimic that behavior and have very minimal contact with others. LDR: Follow-up: Do you live in a city, suburb, rural area? MB: We live in a suburban neighborhood outside of San Francisco. Cases here are pretty high at the moment. Not sure why that matters, but for context I guess.

