Hotel Intel: Q&A with the Marmara Park Avenue’s General Manager

We’re kicking off 2016 with AFAR Conversations, a lively panel discussion that will explore emerging luxury lifestyle and travel trends. And fittingly, it takes place at one of New York’s newest properties: the Turkish-owned Marmara Park Avenue.

Maramara Park Ave Hotel's General Manager, Nur Ercan-Magden

We checked in with General Manager Nur Ercan-Magden to find out more about what makes the hotel noteworthy—starting with local artist Joe Ginsberg’s custom designs—and how it caters to guests’ shifting expectations.

What inspired the opening of this Marmara location?

The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel opened officially on August 25, 2015. It adds to the growing list of chic, upscale, luxurious hotels that have helped transform the NoMad neighborhood (east of Chelsea) in recent years.

While the hotel occupies a quiet corner on 32nd Street, at the north end of NoMad, guests will find that Manhattan’s most storied attractions are closer than they could have imagined. From the Empire State Building to the legendary boutiques of Fifth Avenue to the serenity of Madison Square Park, Marmara Park Avenue delivers the best of Manhattan.

How would you describe the look and feel of the hotel?

New York City is the inspiration behind Marmara Park Avenue, which evokes the feeling, spirit, and spontaneity of a metropolis. The hidden nuances that define the hotel are influenced by, designed in, and sourced from the city itself.

We wanted to create the kind of hotel where guests wouldn’t just feel at home, but where they’d experience the closest thing to everyone’s dream of a New York apartment.