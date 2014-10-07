Homeward Bound: Grenada Through the Eyes of a Past Resident

San Francisco-based creative director George McCalman immigrated to the United States in the early 1980s from Grenada. He recently returned to the small Caribbean island of 110,000 and documented his trip on Instagram. The shots, shown here, defy Thomas Wolfe’s assertion that you can’t go home again.

Grand Anse Beach is the best-known (and most touristy) of Grenada’s beaches. But at the far end, locals come to relax and play.

My grandfather was one of 22 children. Twenty years ago, my family had a reunion in celebration of his remaining siblings. We rented out a “rhum-running” boat from the carenage, St. George’s waterfront promenade. I had too much to drink and threw up over the side of the boat. My grandmother took me home and nursed me. I was mortified. The story has become legendary in our family.

Today, my grandmother requested that I accompany her to church at St. George’s Anglican. She has an elderly ladies’ group that picks her up and drops her off every Sunday. The conversations I overheard were devout, philosophical, political, and also x-rated.

Grannie and I went to the fish market. Today’s catch: snapper and tuna.

We ate curried goat, stewed peas, green banana, salt fish pie with cheddar cheese, dasheen (a type of taro), and sweet potatoes with lime juice.