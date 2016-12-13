Himalayan Dreamer: Jamshyd Sethna, founder, Shakti

Jamshyd Sethna, founder of Shakti—a luxury homestay company specializing in village walks in the Indian Himalayas—shares the places, rituals, and souvenirs that reveal his travel style.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

Istanbul.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Bombay.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I check that I have all essentials in my briefcase several times and ensure that I check in at airports well on time.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I’m afraid it all goes out of the window.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Indian, especially from the West Coast.

What one piece of advice would you give to someone traveling abroad for the first time?

Don't brush your teeth with the tap water.

Istanbul is at the top of Sethna's travel list.

Observant, passionate, grumpy.

Are your trips very planned, or very spontaneous?

Planned—restaurants, meetings, social—but with room for spontaneity.

What's the one travel souvenir you'd save in a fire?

I’m not a souvenir person but would more than likely save my coffee beans. I buy them from Markus Coffee on Connaught Street in London—a blend of Regent and Negresco.

