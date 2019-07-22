Here's Why These Day Tours Should Be on Your Bucket List

Quick: What was the last memorable day tour you took?

A great day tour combines an interesting topic, a fascinating place, and an engaging tour leader. And that’s exactly what you’ll get when you book a tour with Context Travel. At AFAR, we’re all about traveling deeper—and that’s why we’ve partnered with Context. It’s a company that shares our philosophy about getting to the heart of a place. And they do it with actual experts—historians, archaeologists, chefs, and others—who can offer stories and insights you won’t always fine elsewhere.

So whether it’s exploring up-and-coming neighborhoods or understanding the role of tapas in Barcelona (with some tasty samples along the way), taking a private, small group, or custom tour ranging from two hours to multi-day) with Context will leave you with a better sense of the destination—and a more fulfilling travel experience.

Here are just some of the Context trips you can take. Plus, enter code AFAR10 at checkout for 10% off your first group or private tour.

When you’re on vacation, time is precious. And while you want to see places like the Vatican, the Louvre, the Tower of London, spending half a day waiting just get in the door doesn’t have to be part of the plan. With Context, you can enjoy skip-the-line privileges at these hot spots.

