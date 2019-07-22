Here's Why These Day Tours Should Be on Your Bucket List

In partnership with Context Travel
Jul 22, 2019
Real experts lead the in-depth tours from Context Travel, offering deeper knowledge and a richer experience.
Quick: What was the last memorable day tour you took?
A great day tour combines an interesting topic, a fascinating place, and an engaging tour leader. And that’s exactly what you’ll get when you book a tour with Context Travel. At AFAR, we’re all about traveling deeper—and that’s why we’ve partnered with Context. It’s a company that shares our philosophy about getting to the heart of a place. And they do it with actual experts—historians, archaeologists, chefs, and others—who can offer stories and insights you won’t always fine elsewhere.
So whether it’s exploring up-and-coming neighborhoods or understanding the role of tapas in Barcelona (with some tasty samples along the way), taking a private, small group, or custom tour ranging from two hours to multi-day) with Context will leave you with a better sense of the destination—and a more fulfilling travel experience.
Here are just some of the Context trips you can take. Plus, enter code AFAR10 at checkout for 10% off your first group or private tour.
When you’re on vacation, time is precious. And while you want to see places like the Vatican, the Louvre, the Tower of London, spending half a day waiting just get in the door doesn’t have to be part of the plan. With Context, you can enjoy skip-the-line privileges at these hot spots.
Go deeper: Here's How to Skip the Lines at These Cultural Institutions
Article continues below advertisement
Context tours are great for families, too. Tour leaders on these outings are not just subject specialists but also have training with kids, so they know how to keep little ones engaged. From scavenger hunts to fun stories, they’ll deliver grownup information in a kid-friendly way—whether you’re hunting for dragons in Barcelona or taking a Harry Potter-themed tour in Edinburgh.
Go deeper: Dragons, Lions, and Harry Potter — Your Next Family Adventure Awaits
What tempts your palette? The wines and cheese of Paris? The fresh homemade pasta of Italy? The singular yogurt and honey of Greece? Whatever your favorite European flavors might be, Context can give you the inside scoop—and take you to some great places to taste them.
Go deeper: The European Food Adventures to Take this Summer
Seeing how locals actually live is always a highlight of traveling—especially when it’s in an up-and-coming neighborhood. Go with Context and you’ll have a deeper understand of how certain areas of Brooklyn, Lisbon, Buenos Aires, and elsewhere have caught on—and where they might be going.
Go deeper: Explore the World's Coolest Neighborhoods with a Local.
Jewish cultural heritage is deeply intertwined with many European cities. And whether you’re traveling in Amsterdam, Berlin, or beyond, Context can take you inside synagogues and monuments to bring the fascinating story of European Jews to life.
Go deeper: Explore Important Jewish Sites.
Article continues below advertisement
Bustling markets, exotic ingredients, complex recipes: From shopping to cooking, Asian food boasts a lot of layers, whether you’re in Singpore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, or beyond. This is your opportunity to tour with a chef and learn about Asian food in a whole new way.
Go deeper: Taste the flavors of Asia.
Learn more about Context Travel and use code AFAR10 at checkout for 10% off your first group or private tour!
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar