Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Art

Ominous Whipped Cream Art Comes to London’s Trafalgar Square

By Associated Press

Aug 3, 2020

share this article
flipboard
A new work of art entitled “The End” by artist Heather Phillipson was unveiled on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in London on July 30, 2020.

Photo by AP Photo/Alastair Grant

A new work of art entitled “The End” by artist Heather Phillipson was unveiled on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in London on July 30, 2020.

Heather Phillipson’s work, titled “The End,” is scheduled to stay up until spring 2022.

share this article
flipboard

The latest eye-catching sight in London’s Trafalgar Square is a giant swirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a fly, and a drone. The sculpture by artist Heather Phillipson was installed Thursday, July 30, atop an empty plinth in the landmark city square, famous as the location of Nelson’s Column and as a public protest site. The work, titled The End, is interactive—visitors can live-stream the view from the drone on their mobile phones or computers.

Phillipson said the piece, whose unveiling was postponed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a “monument to hubris and impending collapse” but also symbolized the hope of renewal.

It is scheduled to stay on top of the square’s fourth plinth until spring 2022. The plinth was erected in the square in 1841 for a never-completed equestrian statue. Since 1999 it has been occupied by a series of modern artworks. 

>> Next: Drive-Through Exhibits Offer Socially Distanced Art Viewing

popular stories

  1. 10 Less-Crowded Alternatives to the Most Popular U.S. National Parks

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

    Cities We Love

  3. The Best (and Cheapest) Europe Flights for 2021

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Brews and Views in Asheville

Brews and Views in Asheville

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls