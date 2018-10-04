Haunting and Beautiful Cemeteries Around the United States

Graveyards aren’t always spooky—with their history and architecture, sometimes they’re downright delightful.

share this article

Legend holds that Halloween marks the thinning of the “veil between worlds,” bringing the living closer to the dead—and making it the ideal time to walk through a cemetery. Cemeteries may seem like morbid places to visit, but many have beautiful landscapes with intriguing architectural elements and plenty of local history. These places—a Wild West graveyard in Tombstone, Arizona, 200-year-old “cities of the dead” in New Orleans, the woodsy locale of the Headless Horseman in New York—are repositories of U.S. stories. And they’re all worth checking out on a trip to get your Halloween fix. Photo by James Pintar/Shutterstock.com St. Louis No. 1 is NOLA’s oldest cemetery. Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 New Orleans Although the Crescent City is home to more than 40 cemeteries, its oldest and most storied is St. Louis No. 1. Founded in 1789 by Spanish royal decree, the narrow, block-long graveyard just off the French Quarter is filled with more than 700 tombs of 100,000 dead—and remains an active burial site. Most of its graves are above ground, formed with marble and centuries-old stone dredged from the nearby Mississippi River, making for a maze of crypts and vaults. The cemetery’s appearance prompted Mark Twain to call it a “veritable little city” for the dead. Saint Louis No. 1 serves as the final resting place of historical figures from the prominent, like New Orleans native and civil rights activist Homer Plessy (of landmark Supreme Court case Plessy v. Ferguson), to the more infamous, like voodoo queen Marie Laveau, whose ghost, some allege, still walks the burial ground. The cemetery is only accessible through approved guides, but many tours visit it daily. Photo by Dana J Lewis/Shutterstock.com Spanish moss clings to the trees in Bonaventure Cemetery. Bonaventure Cemetery Savannah

Article continues below advertisement

Bonaventure often lands on lists of Most Beautiful Cemeteries, and visitors revere its scenic location on the Wilmington River. Once praised as “incomparable” by Oscar Wilde, the graveyard has been a public cemetery since 1907, with haunting angelic statuaries, Spanish moss-draped live oaks, and avenues lined with azaleas. Bonaventure’s popularity skyrocketed after it was featured in the best-selling book—and later, the movie adaptation—of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, with Danny Hansford, whose murder inspired the story, buried nearby. Look for the graves of poet Conrad Aiken and lyricist Johnny Mercer (of “Moon River” and “Jeepers, Creepers!” fame). The Savannah cemetery is open to the public daily, with no admission fee, and is included on a number of guided tours. Photo by Ben Churchill/Flickr Marilyn Monroe is one of the many celebrities buried in Westwood Village. Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary Los Angeles Perhaps not the most famous cemetery in Los Angeles, Westwood is tucked away behind Wilshire Boulevard, making it smaller and more intimate, but no less star-studded. The green, tranquil park holds the gravesites of many industry greats, including Dean Martin, Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, Jack Lemmon, Florence Henderson, Truman Capote, and Marilyn Monroe—where her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio famously placed a 20-year order of red roses, delivered three times a week. One of Westwood’s newcomers is Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, buried in the crypt next to Monroe’s. Consult the park’s leaflet to find the unmarked graves of Roy Orbison and Frank Zappa. Westwood is open daily and included on several guided tours. Photo by Eric Allix Rogers/Flickr Famed architect Louis Sullivan designed the Getty Tomb in Graceland Cemetery. Graceland Cemetery Chicago Known as the Cemetery of Architects, Graceland on Chicago’s North Side is the final resting place for the city’s most famous architects, hoteliers, and developers—and for their lavish monuments in different styles. Among the most well-known memorials are large Egyptian revival pyramids by architect Richard E. Schmidt and the Carrie Eliza Getty Tomb, featuring an archway with elaborate bronze designs, built for the late lumber baron’s wife by noted architect Louis Sullivan (the “father of skyscrapers”). The Getty Tomb has been described as “the beginning of modern architecture in America.” Graceland’s other famous burials include railroad magnate George Pullman (of the Pullman sleeping car and eponymous company town), Marshall Field, and, more infamously, Allan Pinkerton, founder of the union-busting Pinkerton detective agency. The cemetery, close to Wrigley field, is also home to several baseball legends; look for a large, carved baseball marking National League founder William Hulbert’s grave and Cubs player Ernie Banks’s monument, with a baseball mitt and glove atop it. You can take a self-guided walking tour of Graceland, or the Chicago History Museum runs an organized tour. Photo by Diego Grandi/Shutterstock.com Such historic figures as Paul Revere are buried here in Boston. Granary Burying Ground Boston

Article continues below advertisement