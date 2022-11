I’m a Pittsburgh-based writer and researcher whose essays and profiles have appeared in Harper’s, The Atlantic, Esquire, and others.

My essay “Search History” won the grand prize in Think Write Publish’s Science & Religion Writing Contest and was cross-published in Creative Nonfiction Issue #65 and Issues in Science and Technology 34.

Originally from Austin, Texas, I earned my MFA in Nonfiction Writing from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015.