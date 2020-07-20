Google Maps Just Got So Much Better for Cyclists

Google just unveiled a shinier new version of its Maps for the two-wheeled among us. The reason for the update, according to Google, was because of, er, Google data: Since February, there has been a 69 percent jump in searches for cycling directions in Maps.

It’s no surprise: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, biking has seen a surge in popularity from those anxious about returning to an indoor gym or hopping back on public transportation. According to a report in the New York Times, in March, “nationwide sales of bicycles, equipment and repair services nearly doubled compared with the same period last year.”

As part of the refresh, Google has added hundreds of thousands of new bike lanes to Maps around the world. It has also labeled how “bike friendly” a street is by calculating lanes and elevation, and incorporated bike-share information, allowing users to check availability and docking stations, all without leaving the app. For 10 cities, Maps even includes links to bike-share apps so users can book the bikes and be on their way. (None of the 10 cities rank in the world’s best cities for biking, so this added intel is definitely an improvement.) The featured cities with bike-share programs are: