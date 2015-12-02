Go Beyond Spring Break in Cabo San Lucas

The damage suffered from Hurricane Odile just over a year ago provided the region an opportunity to shed its Spring Break party reputation and reinvent itself as a serious luxury destination. Never before has this stretch of coast along the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California seen so much development—boutique hotels, star chef restaurants, and holistic-minded spas. Increased nonstop flights from L.A. and NYC are just one more reason to book a beach escape.

Flight time: Cabo is just under eight hours from New York and two-and-a-half hours from L.A.

Why it’s easier than ever to get there: Alaska Airlines, Southwest, Delta Airlines, and WestJet are among the airlines adding service to Cabo in late 2015 and early 2016.

Best time to visit: Go anytime from mid-April through mid-November to experience the whale migration.

What gets you on the plane: Celebrity chefs including Enrique Olvera of Manta, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Richard Sandoval have invaded; you can surf year round; you can often find airfare deals (from L.A.) for less than $300 round-trip.

Happy surprise: Los Cabos is considered one of the world’s top golf destinations with courses that offer stunning views of the Sea of Cortez and surrounding mountains. Three new courses are set to debut in 2016—two designed by Greg Norman and a third by Tiger Woods.

Be well: Luna y Mar at the Resort at Pedregal offers treatments inspired by the lunar phases of the moon and the sea. The 150-minute Sea and the Moon therapy combines a moon phase body scrub with an aquatic massage that will increase circulation and release tension and stress. Or try the Spa at Esperanza, where you can destress during beach yoga or detox with a desert clay purification treatment.

Local tip: “One of my favorite weekend getaways is to drive north about an hour and a half to the sleepy fishing village, La Ventana. In the morning I either paddle board along the coast or head to some nearby rocks to spear fish. The wind picks up in the afternoon all winter long and La Ventana becomes a world class kite surfing spot. After a few hours kiting I like to kick back at Baja Joe’s for some Baja Brewing beers by their outdoor fire pit. It’s epic relaxation.” Jordan Gardenhire, Founder and Brewmaster at Baja Brewing Company.

