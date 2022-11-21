Why You Should Give Students the Gift of Travel This Holiday Season

Travel is the best form of education. Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve held dear this wisdom from my mom about how travel shapes our perspectives and adds richness to our lives.

Let’s face it: We live in an increasingly polarized world. Modern technology makes it easy to live in an echo chamber. The way we see the world grows more myopic. Over time, this distorted view makes us fearful and closed off, supporting a zero-sum reality where it’s us versus them.

I believe a different vision of the future is possible—as does AFAR co-founder Greg Sullivan. That’s why we started Learning AFAR in 2009. Because travel is the best form of education, we launched a nonprofit funding travel abroad for under-resourced high school students with their peers, to help open their minds and hearts and give them the chance to see what’s possible.

We’ve served more than 1,500 students since launch; when these young people come back from the Learning AFAR trips, they are invariably changed individuals. They see opportunity in the world. The confidence they gain from new experiences has a profoundly positive impact on their lives and their communities.