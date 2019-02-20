Get Beyond the Beads: The 101 on Mardi Gras “Throws” in New Orleans

Ready to start (or restock) your own “Mardi Gras cabinet”? These hand-decorated throws are a total catch.

In the Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans, April Blevins Pejic sits at her dining room table staring down a high-heeled white pleather ankle boot and 40 jars of glitter. Pejic is mulling over how best to embellish the boot, which she’ll ultimately place into the outstretched hands of an ecstatic and probably screaming stranger. She takes the task seriously, wiping glue off the boot three times before choosing a color scheme (shades of gold) and pattern (wide stripes). When she finally gets down to business, the result is a dazzling disco boot. This is not her first Mardi Gras rodeo.



As a longtime member of Muses, an all-female Mardi Gras krewe founded in 2000, Pejic buys 15 pairs of shoes each year (30 individual shoes are the max allowed each float-riding krewe member) to decorate and distribute into the parade crowd. High-heeled and sparkly, adorned with flowers and feathers, bejeweled with baubles and bling, Muses shoes—among the most coveted Mardi Gras throws—inspire a mad frenzy among New Orleans’s nighttime revelers. When Muses rolls through the streets for their dedicated parade the weekend before Fat Tuesday (with 28 floats carrying 1,123 riders in 2019, they form one of the largest and most popular parades of NOLA’s Mardi Gras season), hundreds of thousands of parade-goers cheer, shout, jostle, offer bribes, and wave signs, all vying for the fancy footwear keepsakes.

“It’s the closest I’ll ever get to knowing what a rock star feels like,” says Pejic. “It’s not me, though; it’s the shoes.” The fuss is justified, considering the work involved—Pejic dedicates about 150 hours annually to decorating her shoes, starting months in advance. “It’s a completely ridiculous thing,” she says, “spending that amount of time and effort putting glitter on shoes. It’s not practical, but it’s fun. And it’s nice to do something just because it makes people happy.” It’s also in keeping with a venerated tradition. Photo by April Blevins Pejic A member of the all-female Mardi Gras krewe Muses, April Blevins Pejic spends about 150 hours each year decorating the 30 shoes she hands out on her krewe’s Mardi Gras float. The History of Mardi Gras Throws in New Orleans

Throws are said to have first appeared in New Orleans in 1837. Local newspaper the Picayune wrote that on Fat Tuesday of that year, masqueraders on foot “lavishly bestowed” upon spectators “sugar plums, kisses, oranges, etc.” Exactly 20 years later, in 1857, a group of men calling themselves the Mystick Krewe of Comus (coining the term “krewe,” a club or organization that stages Mardi Gras parades and balls) introduced floats. But it wasn’t until 1871, as the Picayune also reported, that gifts were tossed from a float, when Santa Claus, riding with the Twelfth Night Revelers krewe, threw trinkets to onlookers. From there, throws evolved. In 1921, the Krewe of Rex introduced the now-iconic and ubiquitous beads and in 1960 also debuted doubloons (coins pressed with customized designs), which became the first krewe-emblemed throws. Reusable plastic cups arrived in 1980, thanks to the Krewe of Alla. And while beads, doubloons, and cups still abound, they’re by no means the only tchotchkes to be caught on Fat Tuesday and the weeks leading up to it. Photo by Paul Broussard Relative krewe newcomer the Mystic Krewe of Nyx is known for some of the season’s hottest throws, which include their bespangled purses. The Most Coveted Throws of Mardi Gras

