Travel InspirationFamily Travel
By Chris Colin
  •  July 22, 2026

A New Generation of Full-Service Vacation Homes Is Redefining the Group Trip

A fresh wave of fully staffed luxury homes is turning group vacations into something closer to a hotel stay—minus the endless grocery runs, passive-aggressive meal planning, complicated activities matrix, and dreaded check-out chore list.
NewTree Ranch in Healdsburg, California with a pool in the foreground surrounded by a lawn, hammock and loungers

NewTree Ranch in Healdsburg, California, offers the privacy and seclusion of a vacation home, but with staff that provide added services.

Courtesy of NewTree Ranch

At some point in a group vacation—somewhere between the Discovery of the Broken Pan and Grocery Expedition No. 3: How Do They Not Have Olive Oil—the promise starts to fray a bit.

It’s a hell of a promise, to be clear. A swarm of your nearest and dearest all gathered under one roof for a few days, steps from the beach or the lake or the slopes gathering for long rollicking dinners, kids mingling, everyone cozying up on the long couch for that ridiculous Matthew McConaughey movie.

But then the logistics creep in. The meal-planning spreadsheet. The missing can opener. Committee meetings around kitchen cleanup. So go the tradeoffs when we Airbnb or Vrbo ourselves into a single jolly unit. Choosing not to fracture the group across a bunch of hotel rooms means vacationing without the comfort and services of a resort compound.

Turns out civilization—kinda uneven at solving problems—has come up with a new category of hospitality to address this issue: properties that look like vacation homes but operate like small, private resorts.

To understand the appeal, I recently tested the concept with five friends at NewTree Ranch in California. Here’s what we found—plus several other standout properties built around the same idea.

NewTree Ranch

Location: Healdsburg, California

Perfect for: Friend gatherings, family reunions

Rates: From $830 a night per person for up to 12 guests
Book Now

So it was that six of us old friends recently finished our morning coffee together in our sprawling four-bedroom villa, then drifted over to the sunny yoga mats awaiting us, atop a rolling meadow. NewTree Ranch is a 120-acre estate in Healdsburg, California, split between two villas and six bedrooms. Here, guests roam trails, gather eggs from the chicken coop, relax in the pool, and paddle around a lake—while a concierge, stocked pantry, and curated experiences erase the usual chores of a vacation home.

During that spring morning, we had yoga mats to stretch out upon, and a sound bath to chime us into a superior dimension, followed by visits with the local donkey, and long conversations under a manzanita buzzing with honeybees. That night a chef would come to our gorgeous house and cook us an astounding meal: salmon, oysters, plus produce and fruit picked that morning from NewTree’s extensive biodynamic garden. (When guests book a stay, they’re asked what type of seed-to-table meals they prefer; their answer informs which local chef will be hired.) Then, when elsewhere we’d be elbow-deep in the dish rotation or peeling off to find our separate hotel rooms, we did zero dishes, lit a roaring fire and lounged late into the evening, plotting ways to barricade ourselves in forever.

The concept here is simple: Combine the intimacy and shared spaces of a house with the invisible service layer of a boutique hotel. But within that formula there was room for distinctive feels. NewTree, for example, wasn’t just luxurious and cozy. In its commitment to regenerative agriculture and a spiritual kind of wellness—think forest bathing in the surrounding redwoods, slow mornings under oak trees, organic gardens featuring every herb, vegetable, and fruit imaginable—we felt the warmth and thoughtfulness of a home, rather than the impersonal comforts of a resort.

The result, for the six of us, was a weekend unlike those we’d all experienced at rentals past. We’re busy people, with families and work and whatever else frazzles us all these days; here we sunk into nature and into each other in a way I’m not sure we would’ve elsewhere. On our way out, we all agreed that we’d partake in more of the fabulous included activities next time: paddleboarding on the lake, soaking in the Balinese tub, brew our own tea, make some kimchi. (Our kids, if we brought ‘em, would love canoeing, biking, painting, and possibly those cooking classes.) We’d also discovered you can simply
sit under a tree for a long, happy time. The great promise of the group trip—time together, minus the logistics—suddenly felt achievable.

Guesthouse Lake Tahoe

Mostly white modern kitchen and dining room at Guesthouse Lake Tahoe

Let a private chef serve you at Guesthouse Lake Tahoe in Northern California.

Photo by Mikael Lundblad/Courtesy of Guesthouse Lake Tahoe

Location: Truckee, California

Perfect for: Ski trips, family celebrations, small multigenerational groups

Price: From $4,000 per night for up to 10 guests
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Opened in 2026, Guesthouse Lake Tahoe merges the best of a vacation rental and a full-service hotel. The nearly 4,000-square-foot residence in downtown Truckee has four bedrooms, soaring ceilings, and a modern mountain house design that manages to feel sumptuous but not fussed over. The real luxury is the staff: Nightly rates include a private chef serving three meals daily, a personal guide and driver, and a house captain steering the whole operation. Four included California Gold Passes—with unlimited access to 36 Tahoe ski resorts—promise to end the group’s annual debate about which mountain slopes are best.

Related: The Best Lake Tahoe Hotels for Ski Season and Summer Escapes

Smith Fork Ranch

Aerial view of Smith Fork Ranch, with a jeep parked in front and rolling hills and mountains in distance

Celebrate with your crew by getting off the grid at Smith Fork Ranch in Colorado.

Courtesy of Smith Fork Ranch

Location: North Fork Valley, Colorado

Perfect for: Large multi-generational reunions, milestone celebrations, families, anglers

Price: Buyouts from about $35,000–$78,000 per night for groups of up to 30
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Set in a river valley surrounded by a million acres of national forest in Colorado’s North Fork Valley, Smith Fork Ranch operates entirely on a buyout basis, meaning it’s just you, your people, and gobs of scenery. Groups get exclusive access to 17 bedrooms across six buildings, along with horseback riding, fly fishing, rafting, and hiking designed to immerse guests in the surrounding wilderness; Roughstock, the kids’ club, offers tailor-made activities, from archery to arts and crafts. Evenings swing the pendulum back toward comfort: farm-fresh meals, craft cocktails, and fireplaces fully engineered to delay everyone’s return to real life.

Magee Homestead

Wooden living area at Magee Homestead, with large fireplace, high ceiling, patterned rug, and couches and armchairs

Create lasting memories gathered around the fire at Magee Homestead.

Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Location: Saratoga, Wyoming

Perfect for: Multigenerational family buyouts, milestone celebrations, wellness-minded groups, adults-only escapes

Price: All-inclusive rates from $1,250 per person per night for up to 27 guests
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Hidden within 7,000 private acres in southern Wyoming and part of the larger Brush Creek Ranch, Magee Homestead is composed of nine luxury cabins, with exclusive use of the pool, grotto with its own soaking tub, and a stretch of prairie perfect for staring into the middle distance in a Larry McMurtry adaptation. The all-inclusive experience runs the full activity spectrum—horseback riding, fly fishing, mountain biking, yoga, archery, even a high-ropes course—before handing things off to a private chef and bartender. With a full buyout, the normally adults-only property opens to all ages, transforming it from a serene retreat into the stuff of family legend.

Inspirato

Pool surrounded by lawn overlooking Lake Como

Bring everyone together around the pool at this Inspirato villa on Italy’s Lake Como.

Courtesy of Inspirato

Location: 150 destinations worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America

Perfect for: Frequent luxury travelers, families, multi-generational groups

Price: Membership required; nightly rates vary widely, often about $800–$1,300 per residence
Inquire Online

For groups that travel together often enough to justify an annual membership service, Inspirato offers access to hundreds of professionally managed luxury homes around the world, with especially strong collections in North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America. Each property has an on-site concierge, daily housekeeping, and refrigerators that magically contain what you like. It’s essentially hotel service layered onto a private residence, with the chief luxury being consistency: less scrolling, fewer surprises, more relaxing.

Exclusive Resorts

Four white lounge chairs and three umbrellas line pool

Rosewood Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya is among the luxury residences Exclusive Resorts members have access to.

Courtesy of Exclusive Resorts

Location: 400 properties in major U.S. resort destinations, Mexico, the Caribbean, and select European villa markets

Perfect for: Multigenerational families, large groups, frequent luxury travelers

Price: Membership required; nightly rates from approximately $1,400 per residence
Inquire Online

Members of luxury vacation club Exclusive Resorts gain access to more than 400 private residences worldwide, ranging from an eight-bedroom Tuscan villa to a Caribbean beachfront estate built with large groups in mind. Each stay comes with a dedicated vacation advisor, on-site concierge service, and daily housekeeping—plus the reassurance that someone else has already thought through groceries, massage appointments, a yoga instructor, and a private chef as needed.

Onefinestay

White bedroom with two tall, curtained windows

Settle into a Paris apartment with housekeeping and concierge service, thanks to Onefinestay.

Courtesy of Onefinestay

Location: 3,000 properties in North America Europe, Asia, and Australia

Perfect for: Families with young children, couples, one-off trips, city and villa stays.

Price: Nightly rates vary widely by home and destination
Book Now

Operating somewhere between a rental platform and a boutique hotel brand, Onefinestay curates more than 3,000 luxury homes in destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Every stay includes a personal welcome, professional housekeeping, hotel-grade linens, and 24/7 guest support, with concierge services that can arrange chefs, childcare, or a fridge that fills itself while you’re out. It doesn’t quite replicate the fully staffed compound experience—but it decisively retires the era of deciphering joyless checkout instructions.

Chris Colin
Chris Colin is a contributing writer for Afar, and his writing has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, and Best American Science & Nature Writing. He makes music for podcasts on the side and during COVID published a free pandemic newspaper by and for kids.
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